The Al-Ula Governorate will host tomorrow the Ministry of Sports Cup and the Youth and Juniors Cup for endurance, in the Knights' Village in the Moderate Region, over a distance of (100) kilometers, with the participation of about (190) male and female riders from various countries around the world. This event is part of the Al-Ula Equestrian Season (2025 - 2026), organized by the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate, in partnership with the Saudi Equestrian Federation, as part of the support for equestrian sports and to enhance Al-Ula's status as a key destination for hosting international sports championships.



The organizing committee announced yesterday the schedule for conducting the veterinary examination for the participating horses, with the competitions set to begin tomorrow morning, amidst comprehensive organizational preparations. The event will feature an international race over a distance of (120) kilometers, along with two local qualifying races of (40 and 80) kilometers, coinciding with the main races, reflecting the diversity of categories and levels participating in the competitions.



The Ministry of Sports Cup and the Youth and Juniors Cup are the concluding events for endurance competitions in Al-Ula, ahead of the most prominent event in this sport, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for endurance, scheduled to take place next February. This race is considered the most prestigious endurance race in the world and has achieved consecutive successes in its previous editions, with the 2025 edition witnessing the participation of (63) countries, the highest number of participants in the history of this sport globally.