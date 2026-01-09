تستضيف محافظة العلا غدًا، سباقي كأس وزارة الرياضة وكأس الشباب والناشئين للقدرة والتحمل، في قرية الفرسان بمنطقة المعتدل، لمسافة (100) كيلومتر، بمشاركة نحو (190) فارسًا وفارسة من مختلف دول العالم، وذلك ضمن موسم العلا للفروسية (2025 - 2026)، بتنظيم من الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا، والشراكة مع الاتحاد السعودي للفروسية، في إطار دعم رياضة الفروسية وتعزيز مكانة العلا بوصفها وجهة رئيسية لاستضافة البطولات الرياضية الدولية.


وحددت اللجنة المنظمة أمس موعدًا لإجراء الفحص البيطري للجياد المشاركة، على أن تنطلق المنافسات صباح غد، وسط استعدادات تنظيمية متكاملة، إذ يشهد الحدث إقامة سباق دولي لمسافة (120) كيلومترًا، إلى جانب سباقين تأهيليين محليين لمسافتي (40 و80) كيلومترًا، تزامنًا مع السباقين الرئيسيين، بما يعكس تنوع الفئات والمستويات المشاركة في المنافسات.


ويُعد سباقا كأس وزارة الرياضة وكأس الشباب والناشئين محطة ختامية لمنافسات القدرة والتحمل في محافظة العلا، قبل الحدث الأبرز في هذه الرياضة، كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين للقدرة والتحمل، المقرر إقامته شهر فبراير القادم، الذي يُعد أغلى سباقات القدرة والتحمل في العالم، وحقق نجاحات متتالية في نسخه السابقة، حيث شهدت نسخة عام (2025) مشاركة (63) دولة، وهو أعلى رقم مشاركة في تاريخ هذه الرياضة عالميًا.