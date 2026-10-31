The coach of Al-Ittihad team, Jens Vissing, has excluded the Colombian professional Richard Rios from the list for the upcoming match against Al Ain from the UAE (on Monday) at 9:15 PM, at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the fourth round of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs, after the player sustained an injury to his left ankle during the match against Abha (last Friday) in the Saudi Pro League.



The coach Vissing has included nine foreign players in the team's list for the upcoming match against Al Ain, namely: Predrag Rajkovic, Danilo Pereira, Carlo Simic, Dion Lopy, Hossam Aouar, Steven Bergwijn, Georginio Wijnaldum, George Elinika, and Youssef En-Nesyri.



The Al-Ittihad team will conclude its technical preparations for the match against Al Ain tomorrow, Sunday, with a football drill through which they will finalize the technical approach and stabilize the starting lineup that will face the anticipated match against Al Ain.