استبعد مدرب فريق الاتحاد ينز فيسينغ المحترف الكولومبي ريتشارد ريوس من قائمة مواجهة العين الإماراتي (الإثنين) القادم، الساعة 9:15 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الرابعة من دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، بعد تعرض اللاعب لإصابة في مفصل القدم اليسرى خلال مباراة الفريق الاتحادي أمام أبها (الجمعة) الماضية في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وضم المدرب فيسينغ تسعة لاعبين أجانب في قائمة الفريق للقاء العين الإماراتي القادم، وهم: بريدراغ رايكوفيتش، ودانيلو بيريرا، وكارلو سيمتيش، وديون لوبي، وحسام عوار، وستيفن بريجوين، وجورجينو فينالدوم، وجورج إيلينيكا، ويوسف النصيري.


وسيختتم الفريق الاتحادي تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة العين الإماراتي غدا الأحد بمناورة كروية سيعتمد من خلالها النهج الفني والاستقرار على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مواجهة العين الإماراتي المرتقبة.