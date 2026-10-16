يستعد منتخب الأرجنتين لكرة القدم لدخول حقبة تاريخية جديدة، حيث يخوض أولى مبارياته الرسمية بدون نجمه وقائده الأسطوري ليونيل ميسي، عقب إعلانه اعتزال اللعب الدولي. وتترقب الجماهير العالمية ملامح "التانغو" تحت قيادة المدير الفني ليونيل سكالوني، الذي يواجه تحدياً مصيرياً لإعادة صياغة الهوية الفنية للفريق وبناء منظومة جماعية لا تعتمد على الفرديات.


وفي هذا السياق، أعلن الاتحاد الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم عن تنظيم مباراتين وديتين على أرضه وبين جماهيره خلال فترة التوقف الدولي القادمة لشهر نوفمبر. وتأتي هذه المواجهات المحلية كبديل لجولة تسويقية كانت مقررة سابقاً في قارة آسيا وتعذر إقامتها، مما يمنح المشجعين في الأرجنتين فرصة ذهبية لدعم الجيل الجديد من قلب المدرجات في بداية رحلته الصعبة.


وسيكون الاختبار الأول لكتيبة سكالوني يوم 13 نوفمبر القادم في مواجهة كلاسيكية أمام منتخب الأوروغواي على أرضية ملعب "لا بومبونيرا" العريق بالعاصمة بوينس آيرس.


وبعدها بأربعة أيام، وتحديداً في 17 نوفمبر، سينتقل أبطال العالم إلى مدينة كوردوبا لمواجهة منتخب كوستاريكا على ملعب "ماريو ألبرتو كيمبس".


وتتجه الأنظار في هاتين المواجهتين إلى نجوم جيل الشباب، وفي مقدمتهم لاوتارو مارتينيز، أليكسيس ماك أليستر، وإينزو فيرنانديز، الذين تقع على عاتقهم مسؤولية قيادة خط الهجوم والوسط وتعويض رحيل ميسي.