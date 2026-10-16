The Argentina national football team is preparing to enter a new historical era, as it plays its first official matches without its legendary star and captain Lionel Messi, following his announcement of retirement from international play. Global fans are eagerly anticipating the features of the "Tango" under the leadership of head coach Lionel Scaloni, who faces a crucial challenge to reshape the team's artistic identity and build a collective system that does not rely on individual talents.



In this context, the Argentine Football Association announced the organization of two friendly matches at home and in front of their fans during the upcoming international break in November. These local encounters come as a substitute for a previously scheduled promotional tour in Asia that could not be held, giving fans in Argentina a golden opportunity to support the new generation from the stands at the beginning of its challenging journey.



The first test for Scaloni's squad will be on November 13 against the classic rival Uruguay at the historic "La Bombonera" stadium in the capital Buenos Aires.



Four days later, specifically on November 17, the world champions will travel to the city of Córdoba to face the Costa Rica national team at the "Mario Alberto Kempes" stadium.



All eyes in these two matches will be on the stars of the young generation, led by Lautaro Martínez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernández, who bear the responsibility of leading the attack and midfield and compensating for Messi's departure.