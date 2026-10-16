يستعد منتخب الأرجنتين لكرة القدم لدخول حقبة تاريخية جديدة، حيث يخوض أولى مبارياته الرسمية بدون نجمه وقائده الأسطوري ليونيل ميسي، عقب إعلانه اعتزال اللعب الدولي. وتترقب الجماهير العالمية ملامح "التانغو" تحت قيادة المدير الفني ليونيل سكالوني، الذي يواجه تحدياً مصيرياً لإعادة صياغة الهوية الفنية للفريق وبناء منظومة جماعية لا تعتمد على الفرديات.
وفي هذا السياق، أعلن الاتحاد الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم عن تنظيم مباراتين وديتين على أرضه وبين جماهيره خلال فترة التوقف الدولي القادمة لشهر نوفمبر. وتأتي هذه المواجهات المحلية كبديل لجولة تسويقية كانت مقررة سابقاً في قارة آسيا وتعذر إقامتها، مما يمنح المشجعين في الأرجنتين فرصة ذهبية لدعم الجيل الجديد من قلب المدرجات في بداية رحلته الصعبة.
وسيكون الاختبار الأول لكتيبة سكالوني يوم 13 نوفمبر القادم في مواجهة كلاسيكية أمام منتخب الأوروغواي على أرضية ملعب "لا بومبونيرا" العريق بالعاصمة بوينس آيرس.
وبعدها بأربعة أيام، وتحديداً في 17 نوفمبر، سينتقل أبطال العالم إلى مدينة كوردوبا لمواجهة منتخب كوستاريكا على ملعب "ماريو ألبرتو كيمبس".
وتتجه الأنظار في هاتين المواجهتين إلى نجوم جيل الشباب، وفي مقدمتهم لاوتارو مارتينيز، أليكسيس ماك أليستر، وإينزو فيرنانديز، الذين تقع على عاتقهم مسؤولية قيادة خط الهجوم والوسط وتعويض رحيل ميسي.
The Argentina national football team is preparing to enter a new historical era, as it plays its first official matches without its legendary star and captain Lionel Messi, following his announcement of retirement from international play. Global fans are eagerly anticipating the features of the "Tango" under the leadership of head coach Lionel Scaloni, who faces a crucial challenge to reshape the team's artistic identity and build a collective system that does not rely on individual talents.
In this context, the Argentine Football Association announced the organization of two friendly matches at home and in front of their fans during the upcoming international break in November. These local encounters come as a substitute for a previously scheduled promotional tour in Asia that could not be held, giving fans in Argentina a golden opportunity to support the new generation from the stands at the beginning of its challenging journey.
The first test for Scaloni's squad will be on November 13 against the classic rival Uruguay at the historic "La Bombonera" stadium in the capital Buenos Aires.
Four days later, specifically on November 17, the world champions will travel to the city of Córdoba to face the Costa Rica national team at the "Mario Alberto Kempes" stadium.
All eyes in these two matches will be on the stars of the young generation, led by Lautaro Martínez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernández, who bear the responsibility of leading the attack and midfield and compensating for Messi's departure.