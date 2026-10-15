The local organizing committee for the Saudi Arabia 2027 Asian Cup confirmed its ongoing preparations to host the continental championship, scheduled to take place from January 7 to February 5, 2027, in continuous coordination with the Asian Football Confederation and relevant authorities, to ensure the readiness of all organizational and operational requirements before the start of the continental event.



The committee stated in a statement issued today (Thursday) that preparations are proceeding according to the approved timeline, covering various organizational and operational aspects, primarily the readiness of sports facilities and accompanying services, as part of efforts to provide a comprehensive experience for the participating teams, fans, and media coming from different parts of the Asian continent.



The local organizing committee emphasized its commitment to continue working and utilizing the necessary resources to ensure the success of the tournament, and to present an edition that befits the status of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its ability to host major continental and international sporting events.



The committee confirmed that work is ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities, taking into account developments related to the tournament, in order to create suitable conditions for the success of the anticipated continental event.



These confirmations come amid ongoing coordination between the local organizing committee and the Asian Football Confederation, whose president, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, stated that the hosting arrangements have not seen any changes so far, while monitoring developments that may affect the tournament in the future.



The tournament is set to feature 24 Asian teams competing in 51 matches hosted by the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Khobar, in the nineteenth edition of the Asian Cup.