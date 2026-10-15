أكدت اللجنة المحلية المنظمة لكأس آسيا السعودية 2027 استمرار استعداداتها لاستضافة البطولة القارية، المقرر إقامتها خلال الفترة من 7 يناير إلى 5 فبراير 2027، بالتنسيق المستمر مع الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم والجهات ذات العلاقة، لضمان جاهزية جميع المتطلبات التنظيمية والتشغيلية قبل انطلاق الحدث القاري.


وأوضحت اللجنة، في بيان أصدرته اليوم (الخميس)، أن التحضيرات تسير وفق البرنامج الزمني المعتمد، وتشمل مختلف الجوانب التنظيمية والتشغيلية، وفي مقدمتها جاهزية المنشآت الرياضية والمرافق والخدمات المصاحبة، ضمن الجهود الرامية إلى تقديم تجربة متكاملة للمنتخبات المشاركة والجماهير ووسائل الإعلام القادمة من مختلف أنحاء القارة الآسيوية.


وشددت اللجنة المحلية المنظمة على التزامها بمواصلة العمل وتسخير الإمكانات اللازمة لإنجاح البطولة، وتقديم نسخة تليق بمكانة المملكة العربية السعودية وقدرتها على استضافة كبرى الأحداث الرياضية القارية والدولية.


وأكدت اللجنة أن العمل مستمر بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، مع مراعاة المستجدات المرتبطة بالبطولة، وبما يهيئ الظروف الملائمة لنجاح الحدث القاري المرتقب.


وتأتي هذه التأكيدات في ظل استمرار التنسيق بين اللجنة المحلية المنظمة والاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم، الذي أكد رئيسه الشيخ سلمان بن إبراهيم آل خليفة أن ترتيبات الاستضافة لم تشهد أي تغيير حتى الآن، مع متابعة المستجدات التي قد تؤثر على البطولة مستقبلاً.


ومن المقرر أن تشهد البطولة مشاركة 24 منتخباً آسيوياً، تتنافس في 51 مباراة تستضيفها مدن الرياض وجدة والخبر، في النسخة التاسعة عشرة من كأس آسيا.