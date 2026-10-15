The Al-Faisaly team achieved its first victory in the Saudi Professional League for the current season, after coming back from behind to defeat its guest Al-Khulood with a score of (3 - 2) in the match held this evening at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium in Al-Majma'ah, marking the opening of the ninth round of the competition.



Al-Faisaly took an early lead in the seventh minute through their player Alexander Mendy, but Al-Khulood equalized with a goal from Shakeel Benas. His teammate, Dominguez, then scored, only for Mendy to return and net his second personal goal and for his team in the fourth minute of added time, ending the first half in a positive draw (2 - 2).



In the second half, Al-Khulood nearly took the lead again after being awarded a penalty kick executed by Dominguez, but goalkeeper Pachico brilliantly saved it. Mendy then completed his hat-trick by scoring the third goal for himself and his team in the (85th) minute, giving Al-Faisaly its first win in the competition and three points that raised its total to 6 points, while Al-Khulood suffered its third consecutive defeat, remaining at 12 points.