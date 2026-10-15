حقق فريق الفيصلي فوزه الأول في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم للموسم الحالي، بعد أن قلب تأخره من أمام ضيفه الخلود إلى فوز (3 - 2) في اللقاء الذي جمعهما مساء اليوم على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية بالمجمعة في افتتاح منافسات الجولة التاسعة من المسابقة.


وتقدم الفيصلي مبكراً عند الدقيقة السابعة، عن طريق لاعبه ألكسندر ميندي، وعادل للخلود شاكيل بيناس، وأضاف زميله، دمينغيز، ليعود ميندي ويسجل هدفه الشخصي الثاني له ولفريقه عند الدقيقة الرابعة من الوقت الإضافي المحتسب بدل ضائع، لينتهي الشوط الأول بالتعادل الإيجابي (2 - 2).


وفي الشوط الثاني، كاد الخلود أن يتقدم بالنتيجة مجدداً بعد أن تحصل على ركلة جزاء نفذها دومينغيز ولكن الحارس باتشيكو تصدى لها ببراعة، ليبصم ميندي على الهاتريك مسجلاً الهدف الثالث له ولفريقه عند الدقيقة (85)، مانحاً الفيصلي أول فوز له في المسابقة، وثلاث نقاط رفع بها رصيده إلى 6 نقاط، فيما تلقى الخلود الخسارة الثالثة على التوالي وتجمد رصيده عند 12 نقطة.