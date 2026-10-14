The national representative team, Al-Ittifaq, achieved an important victory over its guest, Kazma of Kuwait, with a score of two goals to none in the match held at Al-Ittifaq Club's stadium this evening (Wednesday), marking the start of its journey in Group Three of the Gulf Champions League.



Slovakian Ondrej Duda managed to score the first goal for Al-Ittifaq from a direct free kick (26), and in stoppage time, Norwegian Jordan Larson doubled the score by netting the second goal in the (90) minute, ending the match with Al-Ittifaq winning by two goals to none.



In the same group, Ajman of the UAE defeated Erbil of Iraq with a score of 5/4, thus placing Al-Ittifaq at the top of the group standings with three points, ahead on goal difference from the second-placed team, Ajman, while Erbil came in third with no points, having a better goal difference than Kazma of Kuwait, who is in fourth place.