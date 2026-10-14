حقق ممثل الوطن فريق الاتفاق انتصاراً هاماً على ضيفه كاظمة الكويتي بهدفين دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي الاتفاق مساء اليوم (الأربعاء)، وذلك في مستهل مشواره في المجموعة الثالثة من بطولة دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية.


وتمكن السلوفاكي أوندريج دودا من تسجيل الهدف الأول للاتفاق من ركلة حرة مباشرة (26)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع ضاعف النرويجي جوردان لارسون النتيجة بإحرازه الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (90)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الاتفاق بهدفين دون مقابل.


وفي ذات المجموعة، انتصر فريق عجمان الإماراتي على أربيل العراقي بنتيجة 5/4، وبذلك يتصدر الاتفاق فرق المجموعة بثلاث نقاط وبفارق الأهداف عن صاحب المركز الثاني فريق عجمان، فيما جاء فريق أربيل العراقي ثالثاً وبدون نقاط وبأفضلية الأهداف عن كاظمة الكويتي صاحب المركز الرابع.