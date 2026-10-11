يعود الثنائي ريتشارد ريوس وجورج إلينيخينا للمشاركة مع فريق الاتحاد في مواجهة شباب الأهلي الإماراتي (الثلاثاء) القادم، الساعة 9:15 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الثانية من دوري أبطال آسيا للأندية النخبة، بعد أن غاب اللاعبان ريوس وإلينيخينا عن مواجهة «الكلاسيكو» أمام الهلال بقرار فني، وستشكل عودة اللاعبَين ريوس وإلينيخينا قوة للفريق الاتحادي في لقاء شباب الأهلي من أجل تحقيق الانتصار وحصد النقاط الثلاث، ومواصلة المشوار في البطولة الآسيوية.
وكان الفريق الاتحادي اكتفى بمران استرجاعي اليوم (الأحد)، وحرص المدرب فيسينغ على معالجة الأخطاء الدفاعيةالتي أدت للخسارة من فريق الهلال بنتيجة 2/3، في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وطالب اللاعبين بتلافي تلك الأخطاء والتركيز في لقاء شباب الأهلي الإماراتي القادم .
وسيختتم الفريق الاتحادي تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة شباب الأهلي الإماراتي غدا (الإثنين) إذ سيجري المدرب فيسينغ مناورة كروية سيعتمد من خلالها النهج الفني والتشكيل الأساسية التي سيخوض بها اللقاء المرتقب.
من جانب آخر، سيعقد المدرب فيسينغ مؤتمراً صحفياً غدا (الإثنين) للحديث عن جاهزية فريقه لمواجهة شباب الأهلي الإماراتي في البطولة الآسيوية.
The duo Richard Rios and Jorge Elenikhina will return to participate with the Ittihad team in the match against Al Ahli Dubai (next Tuesday) at 9:15 PM, at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the second round of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. This comes after the players Rios and Elenikhina missed the "Classico" match against Al Hilal due to a technical decision. The return of players Rios and Elenikhina will strengthen the Ittihad team in the match against Al Ahli Dubai in order to achieve victory and collect three points, continuing their journey in the Asian championship.
The Ittihad team had a recovery training session today (Sunday), and coach Vissing focused on addressing the defensive mistakes that led to the loss against Al Hilal with a score of 2/3 in the Roshen Saudi Professional League. He urged the players to avoid those mistakes and to concentrate on the upcoming match against Al Ahli Dubai.
The Ittihad team will conclude its technical preparations for the match against Al Ahli Dubai tomorrow (Monday), as coach Vissing will conduct a football drill to determine the tactical approach and the starting lineup for the anticipated match.
On another note, coach Vissing will hold a press conference tomorrow (Monday) to discuss his team's readiness for the match against Al Ahli Dubai in the Asian championship.