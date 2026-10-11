يعود الثنائي ريتشارد ريوس وجورج إلينيخينا للمشاركة مع فريق الاتحاد في مواجهة شباب الأهلي الإماراتي (الثلاثاء) القادم، الساعة 9:15 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الثانية من دوري أبطال آسيا للأندية النخبة، بعد أن غاب اللاعبان ريوس وإلينيخينا عن مواجهة «الكلاسيكو» أمام الهلال بقرار فني، وستشكل عودة اللاعبَين ريوس وإلينيخينا قوة للفريق الاتحادي في لقاء شباب الأهلي من أجل تحقيق الانتصار وحصد النقاط الثلاث، ومواصلة المشوار في البطولة الآسيوية.


وكان الفريق الاتحادي اكتفى بمران استرجاعي اليوم (الأحد)، وحرص المدرب فيسينغ على معالجة الأخطاء الدفاعيةالتي أدت للخسارة من فريق الهلال بنتيجة 2/3، في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وطالب اللاعبين بتلافي تلك الأخطاء والتركيز في لقاء شباب الأهلي الإماراتي القادم .


وسيختتم الفريق الاتحادي تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة شباب الأهلي الإماراتي غدا (الإثنين) إذ سيجري المدرب فيسينغ مناورة كروية سيعتمد من خلالها النهج الفني والتشكيل الأساسية التي سيخوض بها اللقاء المرتقب.


من جانب آخر، سيعقد المدرب فيسينغ مؤتمراً صحفياً غدا (الإثنين) للحديث عن جاهزية فريقه لمواجهة شباب الأهلي الإماراتي في البطولة الآسيوية.