The duo Richard Rios and Jorge Elenikhina will return to participate with the Ittihad team in the match against Al Ahli Dubai (next Tuesday) at 9:15 PM, at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the second round of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. This comes after the players Rios and Elenikhina missed the "Classico" match against Al Hilal due to a technical decision. The return of players Rios and Elenikhina will strengthen the Ittihad team in the match against Al Ahli Dubai in order to achieve victory and collect three points, continuing their journey in the Asian championship.



The Ittihad team had a recovery training session today (Sunday), and coach Vissing focused on addressing the defensive mistakes that led to the loss against Al Hilal with a score of 2/3 in the Roshen Saudi Professional League. He urged the players to avoid those mistakes and to concentrate on the upcoming match against Al Ahli Dubai.



The Ittihad team will conclude its technical preparations for the match against Al Ahli Dubai tomorrow (Monday), as coach Vissing will conduct a football drill to determine the tactical approach and the starting lineup for the anticipated match.



On another note, coach Vissing will hold a press conference tomorrow (Monday) to discuss his team's readiness for the match against Al Ahli Dubai in the Asian championship.



