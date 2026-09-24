توج همام الهمامي بجائزة رجل مباراة المنتخب السعودي أمام الكويت، بعدما كان صاحب البصمة الحاسمة في هدف الفوز الوحيد.
وجاء الهدف من تسديدة قوية أطلقها الهمامي ارتطمت بأحد مدافعي الكويت وتحولت إلى الشباك، ليمنح الأخضر ثلاث نقاط ثمينة.
وقدم الهمامي مباراة كبيرة على مدار 89 دقيقة، استحوذ خلالها على 42 لمسة، منها 6 لمسات داخل منطقة الجزاء، ومرر 20 تمريرة صحيحة من أصل 26 بدقة 77%، وصنع فرصتين محققتين.
كما تفوق في المراوغات بنسبة 67% بعد نجاحه في مراوغتين من 3، ليحصل على تقييم 7.2 كأفضل لاعب في اللقاء.
Hammam Al-Hammami was awarded the Man of the Match for the Saudi national team's game against Kuwait, after being the key player in the only winning goal.
The goal came from a powerful shot taken by Al-Hammami that deflected off one of the Kuwaiti defenders and into the net, giving the Green Team three valuable points.
Al-Hammami delivered a great performance over 89 minutes, during which he had 42 touches, including 6 touches inside the penalty area, and completed 20 accurate passes out of 26 with an accuracy of 77%, creating two clear chances.
He also excelled in dribbling with a success rate of 67%, successfully dribbling past 2 out of 3 attempts, earning a rating of 7.2 as the best player in the match.