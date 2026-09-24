Hammam Al-Hammami was awarded the Man of the Match for the Saudi national team's game against Kuwait, after being the key player in the only winning goal.



The goal came from a powerful shot taken by Al-Hammami that deflected off one of the Kuwaiti defenders and into the net, giving the Green Team three valuable points.



Al-Hammami delivered a great performance over 89 minutes, during which he had 42 touches, including 6 touches inside the penalty area, and completed 20 accurate passes out of 26 with an accuracy of 77%, creating two clear chances.



He also excelled in dribbling with a success rate of 67%, successfully dribbling past 2 out of 3 attempts, earning a rating of 7.2 as the best player in the match.