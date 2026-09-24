توج همام الهمامي بجائزة رجل مباراة المنتخب السعودي أمام الكويت، بعدما كان صاحب البصمة الحاسمة في هدف الفوز الوحيد.


وجاء الهدف من تسديدة قوية أطلقها الهمامي ارتطمت بأحد مدافعي الكويت وتحولت إلى الشباك، ليمنح الأخضر ثلاث نقاط ثمينة.


وقدم الهمامي مباراة كبيرة على مدار 89 دقيقة، استحوذ خلالها على 42 لمسة، منها 6 لمسات داخل منطقة الجزاء، ومرر 20 تمريرة صحيحة من أصل 26 بدقة 77%، وصنع فرصتين محققتين.


كما تفوق في المراوغات بنسبة 67% بعد نجاحه في مراوغتين من 3، ليحصل على تقييم 7.2 كأفضل لاعب في اللقاء.