خطف فريق نيوكاسل يونايتد بقيادة مدربه ماتياس يايسله تعادلاً قاتلاً من ضيفه بورنموث بهدفين لمثلهما في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «سانت جيمس بارك»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).

وكان يايسله قد أنهى تعاقده مع الأهلي مطلع الشهر الماضي من أجل تدريب نيوكاسل، وافتتح الألماني مشواره مع «الماكبايس» بالتعادل مع ليفربول 2-2 في البريميرليغ، ثم فاز على نيوكاسل 2-2، قبل أن يتعادل مع بورنموث.

أهداف المباراة

افتتح ماركوس تافيرنييه التسجيل لبورنموث في الدقيقة التاسعة، ثم سجل لاعب نيوكاسل مالك ثياو هدفاً بالخطأ في مرماه في الدقيقة 35، لتتعقد مهمة أصحاب الأرض.

وقلص هارفي بارنز النتيجة لنيوكاسل في الدقيقة 37، قبل أن يخطف جاكوب رامسي التعادل بهدف قاتل في الدقيقة 88.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع نيوكاسل رصيده إلى 5 نقاط في المركز الخامس بجدول ترتيب البريميرليغ، بينما تقدم بورنموث إلى المركز الرابع عشر بنقطتين.