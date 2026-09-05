Newcastle United, led by their coach Matthias Jaissle, snatched a last-minute draw against their guests Bournemouth with a score of 2-2 in the match that took place today (Saturday) at St. James' Park, as part of the third round of the English Premier League.

Jaissle had ended his contract with Al Ahly at the beginning of last month to coach Newcastle, and the German kicked off his journey with the Magpies by drawing 2-2 with Liverpool in the Premier League, then drew 2-2 with Newcastle, before drawing with Bournemouth.

Match Goals

Marcus Tavernier opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the ninth minute, then Newcastle player Malick Thiaw scored an own goal in the 35th minute, complicating matters for the home team.

Harvey Barnes reduced the deficit for Newcastle in the 37th minute, before Jacob Ramsey snatched the equalizer with a last-minute goal in the 88th minute.

Team Standings

With this result, Newcastle raised their points to 5, placing them fifth in the Premier League standings, while Bournemouth advanced to fourteenth place with two points.