خطف فريق نيوكاسل يونايتد بقيادة مدربه ماتياس يايسله تعادلاً قاتلاً من ضيفه بورنموث بهدفين لمثلهما في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «سانت جيمس بارك»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).
وكان يايسله قد أنهى تعاقده مع الأهلي مطلع الشهر الماضي من أجل تدريب نيوكاسل، وافتتح الألماني مشواره مع «الماكبايس» بالتعادل مع ليفربول 2-2 في البريميرليغ، ثم فاز على نيوكاسل 2-2، قبل أن يتعادل مع بورنموث.
أهداف المباراة
افتتح ماركوس تافيرنييه التسجيل لبورنموث في الدقيقة التاسعة، ثم سجل لاعب نيوكاسل مالك ثياو هدفاً بالخطأ في مرماه في الدقيقة 35، لتتعقد مهمة أصحاب الأرض.
وقلص هارفي بارنز النتيجة لنيوكاسل في الدقيقة 37، قبل أن يخطف جاكوب رامسي التعادل بهدف قاتل في الدقيقة 88.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع نيوكاسل رصيده إلى 5 نقاط في المركز الخامس بجدول ترتيب البريميرليغ، بينما تقدم بورنموث إلى المركز الرابع عشر بنقطتين.
Newcastle United, led by their coach Matthias Jaissle, snatched a last-minute draw against their guests Bournemouth with a score of 2-2 in the match that took place today (Saturday) at St. James' Park, as part of the third round of the English Premier League.
Jaissle had ended his contract with Al Ahly at the beginning of last month to coach Newcastle, and the German kicked off his journey with the Magpies by drawing 2-2 with Liverpool in the Premier League, then drew 2-2 with Newcastle, before drawing with Bournemouth.
Match Goals
Marcus Tavernier opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the ninth minute, then Newcastle player Malick Thiaw scored an own goal in the 35th minute, complicating matters for the home team.
Harvey Barnes reduced the deficit for Newcastle in the 37th minute, before Jacob Ramsey snatched the equalizer with a last-minute goal in the 88th minute.
Team Standings
With this result, Newcastle raised their points to 5, placing them fifth in the Premier League standings, while Bournemouth advanced to fourteenth place with two points.