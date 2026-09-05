يواصل نادي الخلود تحركاته لاكتشاف المواهب الواعدة من القارة الأفريقية، في خطوة لافتة بين الأندية السعودية، من خلال بناء مسار استقطاب يستهدف المواهب الشابة وتطويرها على مراحل.


وبحسب موقع ConakryOnline الغيني، زار أليكس غارسيا، المدير الرياضي لنادي الخلود، العاصمة الغينية كوناكري، ضمن توجه النادي لبناء شبكة استقطاب مستمرة بالتعاون مع SOAR Academy، بهدف اكتشاف المواهب في سن مبكرة.


وبدأت التجربة فعليًا مع اللاعب منصور كمارا، الذي تم التعامل معه وفق مسار تدريجي بدأ بالمباريات الودية، ثم الانتقال إلى فريق تحت 21 عامًا، وصولًا إلى الفريق الأول، في نموذج يركز على تطوير اللاعب ومنحه فرصة التأقلم قبل الاعتماد عليه مع الفريق الأول.


ولا يقتصر تقييم المواهب المستهدفة على القدرات الفنية والجانب البدني، إذ تحظى العقلية وشخصية اللاعب بأهمية أساسية ضمن معايير الاختيار، بما يعكس توجه الخلود نحو الاستثمار في المواهب وتطويرها على المدى البعيد.


وتشير هذه الخطوة إلى توجه النادي لبناء قاعدة استقطاب أفريقية مستدامة، بدلًا من الاكتفاء بالتعاقدات الجاهزة، مع التركيز على اكتشاف المواهب وتطويرها داخل منظومة النادي.