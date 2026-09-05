The Al-Khulood Club continues its efforts to discover promising talents from the African continent, in a notable step among Saudi clubs, by establishing a recruitment pathway aimed at targeting and developing young talents in stages.



According to the Guinean website ConakryOnline, Alex Garcia, the sports director of Al-Khulood Club, visited the Guinean capital Conakry as part of the club's initiative to build a continuous recruitment network in collaboration with SOAR Academy, aimed at discovering talents at an early age.



The experience has officially begun with player Mansour Kamara, who has been handled according to a gradual pathway that started with friendly matches, then progressed to the under-21 team, culminating in the first team, in a model that focuses on player development and providing them with the opportunity to acclimate before relying on them with the first team.



The evaluation of targeted talents does not only depend on technical abilities and physical aspects, as the mentality and personality of the player hold fundamental importance within the selection criteria, reflecting Al-Khulood's approach towards investing in talents and developing them in the long term.



This step indicates the club's direction towards building a sustainable African recruitment base, rather than merely relying on ready-made contracts, with a focus on discovering and developing talents within the club's system.