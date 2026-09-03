علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن شركة النادي الأهلي قررت إنهاء العلاقة التعاقدية مع المدير الرياضي البرتغالي روي بيدرو، بعد تقييم شامل للعمل الذي قدمه خلال الفترة الماضية، وعدم رضا صناع القرار عن ملف التعاقدات والتغييرات التي شهدها الفريق الأول خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية.
وبحسب المصادر، فإن القرار يأتي في ظل تصاعد الانتقادات الموجهة إلى عمل الإدارة الرياضية، خصوصاً بعد النتائج الأخيرة للفريق وعدم نجاح عدد من التحركات في سوق الانتقالات في تلبية الاحتياجات الفنية للفريق، ما دفع مسؤولي النادي إلى اتخاذ قرار بإجراء تغيير في قيادة الملف الرياضي.
وأشارت المصادر إلى أن مساعد المدير الرياضي أسامة هوساوي سيتولى مهام الإدارة الرياضية بصورة مؤقتة خلال المرحلة القادمة، إلى حين الانتهاء من اختيار وتعيين مدير رياضي جديد يتولى قيادة المشروع الرياضي في النادي.
ويملك هوساوي خبرة إدارية إلى جانب مسيرته الرياضية، وكان الأهلي قد عيّنه في سبتمبر 2025 مساعداً للمدير الرياضي، ضمن توجه النادي للاستفادة من الكفاءات الوطنية، كما سبق له العمل في مواقع إدارية وفنية عدة بعد اعتزاله كرة القدم.
وكانت الضغوط قد تصاعدت على روي بيدرو خلال الفترة الأخيرة، إذ كشفت «عكاظ» عن حالة امتعاض لدى عدد من لاعبي الفريق تجاه المدير الرياضي بسبب بعض تدخلاته في الملفات الفنية والإدارية، بالتزامن مع انتقادات جماهيرية واسعة لعمله وملف التعاقدات.
ومن المنتظر أن تعمل إدارة الأهلي على حسم هوية المدير الرياضي الجديد خلال الفترة القادمة، في خطوة تستهدف إعادة ترتيب العمل الرياضي وتصحيح مسار الفريق قبل الاستحقاقات القادمة.
Sources informed "Okaz" that Al-Ahli Club has decided to terminate the contractual relationship with the Portuguese sports director Rui Pedro, following a comprehensive evaluation of the work he has provided during the past period, and the dissatisfaction of decision-makers regarding the contracts and changes that the first team underwent during the summer transfer window.
According to the sources, the decision comes amid rising criticism directed at the work of the sports administration, especially after the recent results of the team and the failure of several moves in the transfer market to meet the team's technical needs, which prompted club officials to decide to make a change in the leadership of the sports file.
The sources indicated that the assistant sports director Osama Hawsawi will temporarily take over the responsibilities of the sports administration during the upcoming phase, until a new sports director is selected and appointed to lead the sports project at the club.
Hawsawi has administrative experience alongside his athletic career, and Al-Ahli appointed him in September 2025 as the assistant sports director, as part of the club's direction to benefit from national competencies. He has also previously worked in several administrative and technical positions after retiring from football.
Pressure has been mounting on Rui Pedro recently, as "Okaz" revealed a sense of discontent among several players regarding the sports director due to some of his interventions in technical and administrative matters, coinciding with widespread fan criticism of his work and the contracts file.
The Al-Ahli administration is expected to finalize the identity of the new sports director in the upcoming period, in a move aimed at reorganizing the sports work and correcting the team's course before the upcoming challenges.