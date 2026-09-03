Sources informed "Okaz" that Al-Ahli Club has decided to terminate the contractual relationship with the Portuguese sports director Rui Pedro, following a comprehensive evaluation of the work he has provided during the past period, and the dissatisfaction of decision-makers regarding the contracts and changes that the first team underwent during the summer transfer window.



According to the sources, the decision comes amid rising criticism directed at the work of the sports administration, especially after the recent results of the team and the failure of several moves in the transfer market to meet the team's technical needs, which prompted club officials to decide to make a change in the leadership of the sports file.



The sources indicated that the assistant sports director Osama Hawsawi will temporarily take over the responsibilities of the sports administration during the upcoming phase, until a new sports director is selected and appointed to lead the sports project at the club.



Hawsawi has administrative experience alongside his athletic career, and Al-Ahli appointed him in September 2025 as the assistant sports director, as part of the club's direction to benefit from national competencies. He has also previously worked in several administrative and technical positions after retiring from football.



Pressure has been mounting on Rui Pedro recently, as "Okaz" revealed a sense of discontent among several players regarding the sports director due to some of his interventions in technical and administrative matters, coinciding with widespread fan criticism of his work and the contracts file.



The Al-Ahli administration is expected to finalize the identity of the new sports director in the upcoming period, in a move aimed at reorganizing the sports work and correcting the team's course before the upcoming challenges.