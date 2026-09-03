علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن شركة النادي الأهلي قررت إنهاء العلاقة التعاقدية مع المدير الرياضي البرتغالي روي بيدرو، بعد تقييم شامل للعمل الذي قدمه خلال الفترة الماضية، وعدم رضا صناع القرار عن ملف التعاقدات والتغييرات التي شهدها الفريق الأول خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية.


وبحسب المصادر، فإن القرار يأتي في ظل تصاعد الانتقادات الموجهة إلى عمل الإدارة الرياضية، خصوصاً بعد النتائج الأخيرة للفريق وعدم نجاح عدد من التحركات في سوق الانتقالات في تلبية الاحتياجات الفنية للفريق، ما دفع مسؤولي النادي إلى اتخاذ قرار بإجراء تغيير في قيادة الملف الرياضي.


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن مساعد المدير الرياضي أسامة هوساوي سيتولى مهام الإدارة الرياضية بصورة مؤقتة خلال المرحلة القادمة، إلى حين الانتهاء من اختيار وتعيين مدير رياضي جديد يتولى قيادة المشروع الرياضي في النادي.


ويملك هوساوي خبرة إدارية إلى جانب مسيرته الرياضية، وكان الأهلي قد عيّنه في سبتمبر 2025 مساعداً للمدير الرياضي، ضمن توجه النادي للاستفادة من الكفاءات الوطنية، كما سبق له العمل في مواقع إدارية وفنية عدة بعد اعتزاله كرة القدم.


وكانت الضغوط قد تصاعدت على روي بيدرو خلال الفترة الأخيرة، إذ كشفت «عكاظ» عن حالة امتعاض لدى عدد من لاعبي الفريق تجاه المدير الرياضي بسبب بعض تدخلاته في الملفات الفنية والإدارية، بالتزامن مع انتقادات جماهيرية واسعة لعمله وملف التعاقدات.


ومن المنتظر أن تعمل إدارة الأهلي على حسم هوية المدير الرياضي الجديد خلال الفترة القادمة، في خطوة تستهدف إعادة ترتيب العمل الرياضي وتصحيح مسار الفريق قبل الاستحقاقات القادمة.