أغلق كل من إدارة نادي بايرن مينويخ واللاعب الدولي الكولومبي لويس دياز كافة الأبواب في وجه نادي الهلال بشأن نية ظفر الأخير باللاعب دياز خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الجارية.


وأشارت عدد من التقارير الإعلامية حول وجود تطورات بشأن الهلال ونجم كولومبيا، والذي يسعى الأول لتدعيم صفوفه باللاعب وغيره من الاستقطابات الأجنبية، خصوصًا أن إدارة الزعيم مستعدة لتقديم عرض مالي ضخم لإقناع اللاعب بالانتقال، يتضمن راتبًا سنويًّا صافيًّا يصل إلى 25 مليون يورو.


فيما أوضح الصحفي الألماني بشبكة «سكاي سبورتس»، فلوريان بليتنبيرغ، أن الهلال أدرج بالفعل لويس دياز ضمن قائمة المرشحين، وجمع معلومات حول إمكانية ضمه، مشيرًا إلى أن النادي حاول التعاقد مع اللاعب في الصيف الماضي أيضًا، مقدمًا عرضًا براتب سنوي صافٍ بلغ 22.5 مليون يورو.


وأكد بليتنبيرغ، عبر «سكاي»، أن دياز أبلغ إدارة بايرن ميونخ برغبته الواضحة في الاستمرار مع الفريق، ولا يفكر في خوض تجربة جديدة خلال الفترة الحالية.


وأضاف أن إدارة البايرن تتمسك ببقاء اللاعب، وتُقدر إمكاناته الفنية، ولا تنوي الدخول في مفاوضات مع أي نادٍ بشأن رحيله، كما أنها لم تحدد أي قيمة مالية للتخلي عنه، ولم تتلقَّ حتى الآن أي عروض رسمية.


وبذلك، تبدو فرص الهلال في التعاقد مع النجم الكولومبي محدودة في الوقت الراهن، في ظل تمسك الطرفين، اللاعب وإدارة بايرن ميونيخ، باستمرار العلاقة بينهما خلال الموسم القادم.


ويبلغ لويس دياز من العمر 29 عامًا، وتُقدر قيمته السوقية بنحو 70 مليون يورو، وفقًا لآخر تحديثات موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».


وانضم الجناح الكولومبي إلى بايرن ميونخ في صيف عام 2025، قادمًا من ليفربول الإنجليزي، بعقد يمتد حتى يونيو 2029.


وقدم دياز موسمًا استثنائيًّا بقميص العملاق البافاري، بعدما شارك في 51 مباراة بمختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 26 هدفًا، كما قدّم 23 تمريرة حاسمة لزملائه.