Both the management of Bayern Munich and Colombian international player Luis Díaz have closed all doors in the face of Al Hilal regarding the latter's intention to acquire Díaz during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Several media reports have indicated that there are developments concerning Al Hilal and the Colombian star, whom the former is seeking to strengthen its squad with, along with other foreign signings, especially since the club's management is prepared to make a huge financial offer to convince the player to transfer, which includes a net annual salary of up to 25 million euros.



German journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports clarified that Al Hilal has already included Luis Díaz in its list of candidates and has gathered information about the possibility of signing him, noting that the club also attempted to contract the player last summer, offering a net annual salary of 22.5 million euros.



Plettenberg confirmed via Sky that Díaz has informed Bayern Munich's management of his clear desire to continue with the team and is not considering embarking on a new experience at this time.



He added that Bayern's management insists on the player's stay, values his technical abilities, and does not intend to enter into negotiations with any club regarding his departure, nor have they set any financial value for letting him go, and they have not received any official offers so far.



Thus, Al Hilal's chances of signing the Colombian star seem limited at present, given the commitment of both parties, the player and Bayern Munich's management, to continue their relationship in the upcoming season.



Luis Díaz is 29 years old, and his market value is estimated at around 70 million euros, according to the latest updates from Transfermarkt.



The Colombian winger joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2025, coming from Liverpool, with a contract that extends until June 2029.



Díaz had an exceptional season wearing the Bavarian giant's jersey, having participated in 51 matches across various competitions, during which he scored 26 goals and provided 23 assists to his teammates.