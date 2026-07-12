واصل المنتخب الأرجنتيني حملة الدفاع عن لقبه العالمي، بعدما تغلب على نظيره السويسري بنتيجة 3-1 بعد التمديد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب كانساس سيتي، ضمن منافسات الدور ربع النهائي من كأس العالم 2026، ليحجز مقعده في المربع الذهبي ويضرب موعدًا مع منتخب إنجلترا.

وافتتح منتخب الأرجنتين التسجيل مبكرًا في الدقيقة العاشرة عبر أليكسيس ماك أليستر، الذي حول ركلة ركنية نفذها ليونيل ميسي إلى الشباك برأسية متقنة، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم حامل اللقب بهدف دون رد.

وفي الشوط الثاني، نجح المنتخب السويسري في العودة إلى المباراة، بعدما أحرز دان ندوي هدف التعادل في الدقيقة 67، قبل أن تتلقى سويسرا ضربة قوية بطرد المهاجم بريل إمبولو بعد حصوله على البطاقة الصفراء الثانية، لتكمل الدقائق المتبقية بعشرة لاعبين.

ورغم النقص العددي، صمد المنتخب السويسري حتى نهاية الوقت الأصلي، لتمتد المباراة إلى شوطين إضافيين، حيث حسمت الأرجنتين المواجهة بفضل هدف رائع سجله جوليان ألفاريز في الدقيقة 112، قبل أن يختتم لاوتارو مارتينيز الثلاثية في الدقيقة +120، مؤكدًا تأهل التانغو إلى نصف النهائي بنتيجة 3-1.

وبهذا الانتصار، يواصل المنتخب الأرجنتيني مشواره نحو الاحتفاظ بلقب كأس العالم، فيما يلتقي في الدور نصف النهائي مع منتخب إنجلترا في قمة مرتقبة.