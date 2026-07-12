The Argentine national team continued its campaign to defend its world title, after defeating its Swiss counterpart 3-1 after extra time, in the match held at Kansas City Stadium, as part of the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, securing a spot in the semifinals and setting up a meeting with the England team.



Argentina opened the scoring early in the tenth minute through Alexis Mac Allister, who converted a corner taken by Lionel Messi into the net with a precise header, ending the first half with the defending champion leading by one goal to none.



In the second half, the Swiss team managed to come back into the match, as Dan Ndoye scored the equalizer in the 67th minute, before Switzerland received a heavy blow with the red card shown to striker Breel Embolo after receiving a second yellow card, leaving them to finish the remaining minutes with ten players.



Despite being a man down, the Swiss team held on until the end of regular time, leading the match into extra time, where Argentina sealed the encounter with a brilliant goal scored by Julian Alvarez in the 112th minute, before Lautaro Martinez capped off the scoring in the +120th minute, confirming the Tango's qualification to the semifinals with a score of 3-1.



With this victory, the Argentine national team continues its journey towards retaining the World Cup title, while facing the England team in the highly anticipated semifinals.