واصل المنتخب الأرجنتيني حملة الدفاع عن لقبه العالمي، بعدما تغلب على نظيره السويسري بنتيجة 3-1 بعد التمديد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب كانساس سيتي، ضمن منافسات الدور ربع النهائي من كأس العالم 2026، ليحجز مقعده في المربع الذهبي ويضرب موعدًا مع منتخب إنجلترا.
وافتتح منتخب الأرجنتين التسجيل مبكرًا في الدقيقة العاشرة عبر أليكسيس ماك أليستر، الذي حول ركلة ركنية نفذها ليونيل ميسي إلى الشباك برأسية متقنة، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم حامل اللقب بهدف دون رد.
وفي الشوط الثاني، نجح المنتخب السويسري في العودة إلى المباراة، بعدما أحرز دان ندوي هدف التعادل في الدقيقة 67، قبل أن تتلقى سويسرا ضربة قوية بطرد المهاجم بريل إمبولو بعد حصوله على البطاقة الصفراء الثانية، لتكمل الدقائق المتبقية بعشرة لاعبين.
ورغم النقص العددي، صمد المنتخب السويسري حتى نهاية الوقت الأصلي، لتمتد المباراة إلى شوطين إضافيين، حيث حسمت الأرجنتين المواجهة بفضل هدف رائع سجله جوليان ألفاريز في الدقيقة 112، قبل أن يختتم لاوتارو مارتينيز الثلاثية في الدقيقة +120، مؤكدًا تأهل التانغو إلى نصف النهائي بنتيجة 3-1.
وبهذا الانتصار، يواصل المنتخب الأرجنتيني مشواره نحو الاحتفاظ بلقب كأس العالم، فيما يلتقي في الدور نصف النهائي مع منتخب إنجلترا في قمة مرتقبة.
The Argentine national team continued its campaign to defend its world title, after defeating its Swiss counterpart 3-1 after extra time, in the match held at Kansas City Stadium, as part of the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, securing a spot in the semifinals and setting up a meeting with the England team.
Argentina opened the scoring early in the tenth minute through Alexis Mac Allister, who converted a corner taken by Lionel Messi into the net with a precise header, ending the first half with the defending champion leading by one goal to none.
In the second half, the Swiss team managed to come back into the match, as Dan Ndoye scored the equalizer in the 67th minute, before Switzerland received a heavy blow with the red card shown to striker Breel Embolo after receiving a second yellow card, leaving them to finish the remaining minutes with ten players.
Despite being a man down, the Swiss team held on until the end of regular time, leading the match into extra time, where Argentina sealed the encounter with a brilliant goal scored by Julian Alvarez in the 112th minute, before Lautaro Martinez capped off the scoring in the +120th minute, confirming the Tango's qualification to the semifinals with a score of 3-1.
With this victory, the Argentine national team continues its journey towards retaining the World Cup title, while facing the England team in the highly anticipated semifinals.