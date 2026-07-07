واصل منتخب بلجيكا جني ثمار تألقه في كأس العالم 2026، بعدما صعد إلى المركز الثامن في التصنيف العالمي المباشر للمنتخبات، متجاوزاً منتخب هولندا، في مكسب جديد يعكس المستويات المميزة التي يقدمها «الشياطين الحمر» خلال البطولة.
وجاء صعود بلجيكا بعد نتائجها القوية في المونديال، وآخرها الفوز الكبير على الولايات المتحدة بنتيجة 4-1، والتأهل إلى الدور ربع النهائي، لتواصل تقدمها في التصنيف العالمي.
وفي صدارة الترتيب، حافظ المنتخب الفرنسي على المركز الأول، متقدماً على منتخب الأرجنتين صاحب المركز الثاني، فيما واصل منتخب إسبانيا تقدمه اللافت ليحتل المركز الثالث، مستفيداً من نتائجه المميزة في كأس العالم، ليؤكد أنه أحد أبرز المرشحين للمنافسة على اللقب.
ويعكس التصنيف العالمي المباشر المتغيرات التي فرضتها نتائج مونديال 2026، في ظل استمرار المنافسة بين كبار المنتخبات على المراكز الأولى، بالتزامن مع دخول البطولة مراحلها الحاسمة.
The Belgian national team continues to reap the rewards of its outstanding performance in the 2026 World Cup, having risen to eighth place in the live world rankings, surpassing the Netherlands, in a new achievement that reflects the exceptional levels the "Red Devils" are showcasing during the tournament.
Belgium's rise comes after its strong results in the World Cup, the latest being a significant victory over the United States with a score of 4-1, and qualifying for the quarter-finals, allowing it to continue its ascent in the world rankings.
At the top of the rankings, the French team maintained its first place, ahead of the Argentine team in second place, while the Spanish team continued its impressive progress to occupy third place, benefiting from its remarkable results in the World Cup, confirming that it is one of the top contenders for the title.
The live world rankings reflect the changes imposed by the results of the 2026 World Cup, amid the ongoing competition among top teams for the leading positions, coinciding with the tournament entering its decisive stages.