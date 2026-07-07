The Belgian national team continues to reap the rewards of its outstanding performance in the 2026 World Cup, having risen to eighth place in the live world rankings, surpassing the Netherlands, in a new achievement that reflects the exceptional levels the "Red Devils" are showcasing during the tournament.



Belgium's rise comes after its strong results in the World Cup, the latest being a significant victory over the United States with a score of 4-1, and qualifying for the quarter-finals, allowing it to continue its ascent in the world rankings.



At the top of the rankings, the French team maintained its first place, ahead of the Argentine team in second place, while the Spanish team continued its impressive progress to occupy third place, benefiting from its remarkable results in the World Cup, confirming that it is one of the top contenders for the title.



The live world rankings reflect the changes imposed by the results of the 2026 World Cup, amid the ongoing competition among top teams for the leading positions, coinciding with the tournament entering its decisive stages.