واصل منتخب بلجيكا جني ثمار تألقه في كأس العالم 2026، بعدما صعد إلى المركز الثامن في التصنيف العالمي المباشر للمنتخبات، متجاوزاً منتخب هولندا، في مكسب جديد يعكس المستويات المميزة التي يقدمها «الشياطين الحمر» خلال البطولة.


وجاء صعود بلجيكا بعد نتائجها القوية في المونديال، وآخرها الفوز الكبير على الولايات المتحدة بنتيجة 4-1، والتأهل إلى الدور ربع النهائي، لتواصل تقدمها في التصنيف العالمي.


وفي صدارة الترتيب، حافظ المنتخب الفرنسي على المركز الأول، متقدماً على منتخب الأرجنتين صاحب المركز الثاني، فيما واصل منتخب إسبانيا تقدمه اللافت ليحتل المركز الثالث، مستفيداً من نتائجه المميزة في كأس العالم، ليؤكد أنه أحد أبرز المرشحين للمنافسة على اللقب.


ويعكس التصنيف العالمي المباشر المتغيرات التي فرضتها نتائج مونديال 2026، في ظل استمرار المنافسة بين كبار المنتخبات على المراكز الأولى، بالتزامن مع دخول البطولة مراحلها الحاسمة.