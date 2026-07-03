واصل النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مطاردة الأرقام القياسية في كأس العالم، بعدما عادل غريمه الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي في عدد الأهداف المسجلة من ركلات الجزاء عبر تاريخ البطولة.


وسجل رونالدو هدفًا من علامة الجزاء خلال مواجهة البرتغال أمام كرواتيا في دور الـ32 من مونديال 2026، ليرفع رصيده إلى 4 أهداف من ركلات الجزاء في تاريخ مشاركاته بكأس العالم.


وبذلك، أصبح قائد منتخب البرتغال متساويًا مع قائد منتخب الأرجنتين ليونيل ميسي، الذي يملك أيضًا 4 أهداف من ركلات الجزاء في تاريخ البطولة، ليتقاسم النجمان هذا الرقم التاريخي في سجل المونديال.


ويواصل رونالدو وميسي، رغم تقدمهما في العمر، إضافة المزيد من الإنجازات والأرقام القياسية، في مسيرة استثنائية ستظل محفورة في تاريخ كأس العالم.