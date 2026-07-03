واصل النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مطاردة الأرقام القياسية في كأس العالم، بعدما عادل غريمه الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي في عدد الأهداف المسجلة من ركلات الجزاء عبر تاريخ البطولة.
وسجل رونالدو هدفًا من علامة الجزاء خلال مواجهة البرتغال أمام كرواتيا في دور الـ32 من مونديال 2026، ليرفع رصيده إلى 4 أهداف من ركلات الجزاء في تاريخ مشاركاته بكأس العالم.
وبذلك، أصبح قائد منتخب البرتغال متساويًا مع قائد منتخب الأرجنتين ليونيل ميسي، الذي يملك أيضًا 4 أهداف من ركلات الجزاء في تاريخ البطولة، ليتقاسم النجمان هذا الرقم التاريخي في سجل المونديال.
ويواصل رونالدو وميسي، رغم تقدمهما في العمر، إضافة المزيد من الإنجازات والأرقام القياسية، في مسيرة استثنائية ستظل محفورة في تاريخ كأس العالم.
The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo continues to chase records in the World Cup, having matched his Argentine rival Lionel Messi in the number of goals scored from penalties throughout the tournament's history.
Ronaldo scored a penalty during Portugal's match against Croatia in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, raising his tally to 4 penalty goals in his World Cup appearances.
Thus, the captain of the Portuguese national team is now equal to the captain of the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi, who also has 4 penalty goals in the tournament's history, allowing the two stars to share this historic figure in the World Cup record.
Despite their advancing age, Ronaldo and Messi continue to add more achievements and records in an exceptional career that will remain etched in the history of the World Cup.