The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo continues to chase records in the World Cup, having matched his Argentine rival Lionel Messi in the number of goals scored from penalties throughout the tournament's history.



Ronaldo scored a penalty during Portugal's match against Croatia in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, raising his tally to 4 penalty goals in his World Cup appearances.



Thus, the captain of the Portuguese national team is now equal to the captain of the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi, who also has 4 penalty goals in the tournament's history, allowing the two stars to share this historic figure in the World Cup record.



Despite their advancing age, Ronaldo and Messi continue to add more achievements and records in an exceptional career that will remain etched in the history of the World Cup.