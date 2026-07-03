تأهل المنتخب البرتغالي لدور الـ 16 من منافسات كأس العالم لكرة القدم 2026 بفوزه على نظيره الكرواتي بهدفين مقابل هدف واحد، في المباراة التي جرت اليوم على استاد تورنتو ضمن دور الـ 32 من البطولة.

وسجل هدفي البرتغال كل من كريستيانو رونالدو وغونزالو راموس في الدقيقتين (68 و90+4) بينما سجل هدف كرواتيا إيفان بيريشيتش في الدقيقة (53).

ورغم أفضلية المنتخب البرتغالي خلال الشوط الأول وتسابق نجومه على إهدار الفرص تمكن المنتخب الكرواتي من الظهور بشكل مغاير مطلع الشوط الثاني ليؤكد أفضليته بتسجيل هدف السبق عن طريق إيفان بيريشيتش عند الدقيقة الثالثة والخمسين قبل أن يتمكن كريستيانو رونالدو من إدراك هدف التعادل للبرتغال في الدقيقة الثامنة والستين من علامة الجزاء، وفي الوقت المحتسب بدل الضائع أحرز غونزالو راموس هدف الفوز الثمين لمنتخب البرتغال من كرة رأسية وضعها على يسار دومينيك ليفاكوفيتش حارس منتخب كرواتيا.

وبهدفه اليوم في مرمى المنتخب الكرواتي رفع النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو رصيده إلى ثلاثة أهداف في النسخة الحالية من المونديال كما رفع رصيده من الأهداف في بطولات كأس العالم إلى 11 هدفا ووصل إلى هدفه رقم 976 في مسيرته كلاعب كرة قدم محترف.


وبهذا الفوز ضرب المنتخب البرتغالي موعدا مع نظيره الأسباني، الاثنين القادم، في دور ال16 بينما ودع المنتخب الكرواتي البطولة.