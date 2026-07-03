The Portuguese national team qualified for the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by defeating their Croatian counterpart with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place today at the Toronto Stadium as part of the Round of 32 of the tournament.



Portugal's goals were scored by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonçalo Ramos in the 68th and 90+4 minutes, while Croatia's goal was scored by Ivan Perišić in the 53rd minute.



Despite the Portuguese team's superiority in the first half and their stars racing to miss opportunities, the Croatian team appeared differently at the start of the second half, confirming their advantage by scoring the opening goal through Ivan Perišić in the 53rd minute. Cristiano Ronaldo managed to equalize for Portugal in the 68th minute from the penalty spot, and in the stoppage time, Gonçalo Ramos scored the precious winning goal for Portugal with a header placed to the left of Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.



With his goal today against the Croatian team, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo raised his tally to three goals in the current edition of the World Cup, as well as increasing his total goals in World Cup tournaments to 11 goals, while reaching his 976th goal in his career as a professional football player.



With this victory, the Portuguese team set a date with their Spanish counterpart next Monday in the Round of 16, while the Croatian team exited the tournament.