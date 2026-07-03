تأهل المنتخب البرتغالي لدور الـ 16 من منافسات كأس العالم لكرة القدم 2026 بفوزه على نظيره الكرواتي بهدفين مقابل هدف واحد، في المباراة التي جرت اليوم على استاد تورنتو ضمن دور الـ 32 من البطولة.
وسجل هدفي البرتغال كل من كريستيانو رونالدو وغونزالو راموس في الدقيقتين (68 و90+4) بينما سجل هدف كرواتيا إيفان بيريشيتش في الدقيقة (53).
ورغم أفضلية المنتخب البرتغالي خلال الشوط الأول وتسابق نجومه على إهدار الفرص تمكن المنتخب الكرواتي من الظهور بشكل مغاير مطلع الشوط الثاني ليؤكد أفضليته بتسجيل هدف السبق عن طريق إيفان بيريشيتش عند الدقيقة الثالثة والخمسين قبل أن يتمكن كريستيانو رونالدو من إدراك هدف التعادل للبرتغال في الدقيقة الثامنة والستين من علامة الجزاء، وفي الوقت المحتسب بدل الضائع أحرز غونزالو راموس هدف الفوز الثمين لمنتخب البرتغال من كرة رأسية وضعها على يسار دومينيك ليفاكوفيتش حارس منتخب كرواتيا.
وبهدفه اليوم في مرمى المنتخب الكرواتي رفع النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو رصيده إلى ثلاثة أهداف في النسخة الحالية من المونديال كما رفع رصيده من الأهداف في بطولات كأس العالم إلى 11 هدفا ووصل إلى هدفه رقم 976 في مسيرته كلاعب كرة قدم محترف.
وبهذا الفوز ضرب المنتخب البرتغالي موعدا مع نظيره الأسباني، الاثنين القادم، في دور ال16 بينما ودع المنتخب الكرواتي البطولة.
The Portuguese national team qualified for the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by defeating their Croatian counterpart with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place today at the Toronto Stadium as part of the Round of 32 of the tournament.
Portugal's goals were scored by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonçalo Ramos in the 68th and 90+4 minutes, while Croatia's goal was scored by Ivan Perišić in the 53rd minute.
Despite the Portuguese team's superiority in the first half and their stars racing to miss opportunities, the Croatian team appeared differently at the start of the second half, confirming their advantage by scoring the opening goal through Ivan Perišić in the 53rd minute. Cristiano Ronaldo managed to equalize for Portugal in the 68th minute from the penalty spot, and in the stoppage time, Gonçalo Ramos scored the precious winning goal for Portugal with a header placed to the left of Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.
With his goal today against the Croatian team, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo raised his tally to three goals in the current edition of the World Cup, as well as increasing his total goals in World Cup tournaments to 11 goals, while reaching his 976th goal in his career as a professional football player.
With this victory, the Portuguese team set a date with their Spanish counterpart next Monday in the Round of 16, while the Croatian team exited the tournament.