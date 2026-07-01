Al Ahly Club announced today the official departure of Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié, bringing an end to his journey with the team after a period in which he was one of the most prominent elements of the midfield.



The club sent a message of thanks to Kessié, appreciating his contributions and commitment throughout his time wearing the "Raqi" jersey, and wishing him success in his next chapter.



Kessié joined Al Ahly from Barcelona and during his time with the team, he delivered impressive performances, contributing his extensive experience in many local and continental competitions, leaving a clear mark before the announcement of the end of his journey with the club.



With the departure of the Ivorian star, Al Ahly turns the page on one of its most prominent players in recent years, while fans await the identity of his next destination, amid interest from several clubs in acquiring his services during the current transfer period.