أعلن النادي الأهلي، اليوم، رحيل لاعب الوسط الإيفواري فرانك كيسييه رسمياً، ليُسدل الستار على مشواره مع الفريق بعد فترة شهدت حضوره كأحد أبرز عناصر خط الوسط.


ووجّه النادي رسالة شكر إلى كيسييه، مثمناً ما قدمه من عطاء والتزام طوال فترة ارتدائه قميص «الراقي»، ومتمنياً له التوفيق في محطته القادمة.


وكان كيسييه قد انضم إلى الأهلي قادماً من برشلونة، ونجح خلال مسيرته مع الفريق في تقديم مستويات مميزة، وأسهم بخبرته الكبيرة في العديد من الاستحقاقات المحلية والقارية، ليترك بصمة واضحة قبل إعلان نهاية مشواره مع النادي.


وبرحيل النجم الإيفواري، يطوي الأهلي صفحة أحد أبرز لاعبيه في السنوات الأخيرة، في وقت يترقب الجمهور هوية وجهته القادمة، وسط اهتمام من عدة أندية بالحصول على خدماته خلال فترة الانتقالات الحالية.