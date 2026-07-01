The Moroccan coach Nour Eddine Ben Zakri officially announced that he has received the special residency in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This came through his official account on the social media platform "X," where he stated: "With great pride and honor, I have been graciously granted approval to obtain the special residency in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia." He concluded his statement with a prayer for Saudi Arabia, saying: "O Allah, protect our beloved country, the land of the Two Holy Mosques."



The granting of special residency to coach Ben Zakri is part of the initiatives of Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at attracting sports and administrative expertise and competencies to contribute to the development of the sports sector in the Kingdom.