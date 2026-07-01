أعلن المدرب نور الدين بن زكري حصوله رسمياً على الإقامة المميزة في المملكة العربية السعودية، جاء ذلك خلال حسابه الرسمي عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «إكس»، وقال:«بكل فخر واعتزاز تم منحي بالموافقة الكريمة الحصول على الإقامة المميزة في المملكة العربية السعودية»، وختم تصريحه بدعاء للسعودية وقال: "اللهم احفظ بلادنا الغالية بلاد الحرمين الشريفين".


ويأتي منح الإقامة المميزة للمدرب بن زكري ضمن مبادرات رؤية السعودية 2030 الهادفة إلى استقطاب الخبرات والكفاءات الرياضية والإدارية للمساهمة في تطوير القطاع الرياضي بالمملكة.