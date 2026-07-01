أعلن المدرب نور الدين بن زكري حصوله رسمياً على الإقامة المميزة في المملكة العربية السعودية، جاء ذلك خلال حسابه الرسمي عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «إكس»، وقال:«بكل فخر واعتزاز تم منحي بالموافقة الكريمة الحصول على الإقامة المميزة في المملكة العربية السعودية»، وختم تصريحه بدعاء للسعودية وقال: "اللهم احفظ بلادنا الغالية بلاد الحرمين الشريفين".
ويأتي منح الإقامة المميزة للمدرب بن زكري ضمن مبادرات رؤية السعودية 2030 الهادفة إلى استقطاب الخبرات والكفاءات الرياضية والإدارية للمساهمة في تطوير القطاع الرياضي بالمملكة.
The Moroccan coach Nour Eddine Ben Zakri officially announced that he has received the special residency in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This came through his official account on the social media platform "X," where he stated: "With great pride and honor, I have been graciously granted approval to obtain the special residency in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia." He concluded his statement with a prayer for Saudi Arabia, saying: "O Allah, protect our beloved country, the land of the Two Holy Mosques."
The granting of special residency to coach Ben Zakri is part of the initiatives of Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at attracting sports and administrative expertise and competencies to contribute to the development of the sports sector in the Kingdom.