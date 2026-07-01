The Mexican national team is experiencing one of its best participations in World Cup history, having achieved a series of unprecedented accomplishments during the 2026 edition, under the leadership of coach Javier Aguirre.



The Mexican team has proven to be one of the standout teams of the tournament, achieving four victories in the current edition, a feat that has been accomplished for the first time in its World Cup history. It has also recorded four consecutive wins for the first time, highlighting the technical and mental stability the team is experiencing.



The historic numbers do not stop there, as the Mexican team has kept a clean sheet in four matches during a single World Cup edition for the first time in its history, showcasing defensive solidity as one of "El Tri's" key weapons in the tournament.



The Mexican team also achieved its second victory ever in the knockout stages of the World Cup, confirming that the 2026 edition represents an exceptional milestone in the history of Mexican football, with the dream of competing for an unprecedented achievement still alive.



Javier Aguirre's team is drawing attention with its performance and results, affirming that the Mexican national team is not only satisfied with achieving victories but is also writing a new chapter in its history at the biggest football stage in the world.