يعيش المنتخب المكسيكي واحدة من أفضل مشاركاته في تاريخ كأس العالم، بعدما نجح في تحقيق سلسلة من الإنجازات غير المسبوقة خلال نسخة 2026، بقيادة المدير الفني خافيير أغيري.


وأثبت المنتخب المكسيكي أنه أحد أبرز منتخبات البطولة، بعدما حقق أربعة انتصارات في النسخة الحالية، وهو إنجاز يتحقق للمرة الأولى في تاريخ مشاركاته بالمونديال. كما سجل أربعة انتصارات متتالية لأول مرة أيضاً، ما يؤكد الاستقرار الفني والذهني الذي يعيشه الفريق.


ولم تتوقف الأرقام التاريخية عند هذا الحد، إذ حافظ المنتخب المكسيكي على نظافة شباكه في أربع مباريات خلال نسخة واحدة من كأس العالم، للمرة الأولى في تاريخه، لتبرز الصلابة الدفاعية بوصفها أحد أبرز أسلحة «إل تري» في البطولة.


كما حقق المنتخب المكسيكي فوزه الثاني فقط في تاريخ مشاركاته بالأدوار الإقصائية للمونديال، ليؤكد أن نسخة 2026 تمثل محطة استثنائية في تاريخ الكرة المكسيكية، مع استمرار حلم المنافسة على إنجاز غير مسبوق.


وبات فريق خافيير أغيري يلفت الأنظار بأدائه ونتائجه، مؤكداً أن المنتخب المكسيكي لا يكتفي بتحقيق الانتصارات، بل يكتب فصلاً جديداً من تاريخه في أكبر محفل كروي في العالم.