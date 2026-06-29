أصبح فوزينيا، حارس مرمى منتخب الرأس الأخضر، ثالث حارس مرمى فقط ينجح في الحفاظ على نظافة شباكه في أكثر من مباراة بالبطولة بعد بلوغه سن الـ40.


وتمكن الحارس المخضرم من تقديم مستويات مميزة خلال مشوار منتخب بلاده في المونديال، ليضع اسمه إلى جانب اثنين من أعظم حراس المرمى في تاريخ كأس العالم، وهما الإنجليزي بيتر شيلتون الذي حقق الإنجاز في ثلاث مباريات، والإيطالي دينو زوف الذي حافظ على شباكه نظيفة في مباراتين بعد الـ40.


ويضع هذا الإنجاز الحارس المخضرم في قائمة نادرة من أساطير حراسة المرمى، بعدما لعب دوراً محورياً في المشوار التاريخي لمنتخب الرأس الأخضر خلال مشاركته الأولى في كأس العالم.