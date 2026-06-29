Fozinia, the goalkeeper of the Cape Verde national team, has become only the third goalkeeper to successfully keep a clean sheet in more than one match in the tournament after reaching the age of 40.



The veteran goalkeeper managed to deliver outstanding performances during his country's journey in the World Cup, placing his name alongside two of the greatest goalkeepers in World Cup history: Englishman Peter Shilton, who achieved this feat in three matches, and Italian Dino Zoff, who kept his goal clean in two matches after turning 40.



This achievement places the veteran goalkeeper in a rare list of goalkeeping legends, having played a pivotal role in the historic journey of the Cape Verde national team during their first participation in the World Cup.