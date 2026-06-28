وصف مدرب الأرجنتين ليونيل سكالوني أداء القائد ليونيل ميسي بالرائع بعدما شارك كبديل في الدقيقة 60 وسجل هدفاً من ركلة حرة في الدقيقة 80 ليواصل سلسلة أهدافه التي جعلته يتجاوز الرقم القياسي الذي كان يتقاسمه مع الفرنسي جوست فونتين والبرازيلي جايرزينيو.


وأضاف: «إنه لا يفكر كثيراً في الأرقام التي يتحدث عنها الناس، الكلمة الوحيدة التي تخطر على بالي هي أنني مندهش».


وقال: «لدي رأي إيجابي، خصوصاً أنني تمكنت من إشراك جميع اللاعبين، وكان هذا هدفاً وضعناه لأنفسنا دائماً. أعتقد أن جميعهم يستحقون الاستمتاع بالمشاركة في كأس العالم واللعب فيه، وتمكنا من منحهم بعض الدقائق للمشاركة».


وتابع: «أعتقد أنهم لعبوا بشكل جيد للغاية في مباراة صعبة. أظهروا لي اليوم أنني أستطيع الاعتماد عليهم».


وستواجه الأرجنتين منتخب الرأس الأخضر في دور الـ32، وقال سكالوني إنه لن يستهين بالمنتخب الذي يشارك في البطولة لأول مرة، «وبناء على ما رأيته، لست متفاجئاً، إنه منتخب جيد، وجعل الأمور صعبة كثيراً على منافسيه، ومنتخب إسبانيا فشل في الفوز على الرأس الأخضر وكذلك الأوروغواي. إنه منتخب سريع ويلعب بشكل جيد، أستطيع أن أؤكد لكم أنه منتخب سيصعب الأمور علينا».