Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni described the performance of captain Lionel Messi as wonderful after he came on as a substitute in the 60th minute and scored a free-kick goal in the 80th minute, continuing his goal-scoring streak that allowed him to surpass the record he shared with Frenchman Just Fontaine and Brazilian Jairzinho.



He added, "He doesn't think much about the numbers that people talk about; the only word that comes to my mind is that I am amazed."



He said, "I have a positive opinion, especially since I was able to involve all the players, and this was a goal we always set for ourselves. I believe that they all deserve to enjoy participating in the World Cup and playing in it, and we managed to give them some minutes to participate."



He continued, "I think they played very well in a difficult match. They showed me today that I can rely on them."



Argentina will face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, and Scaloni stated that he will not underestimate the team participating in the tournament for the first time. "Based on what I saw, I am not surprised; it is a good team that made things very difficult for its opponents. The Spanish team failed to win against Cape Verde, as did Uruguay. It is a fast team that plays well, and I can assure you that it is a team that will make things difficult for us."