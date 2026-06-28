وصف مدرب الأرجنتين ليونيل سكالوني أداء القائد ليونيل ميسي بالرائع بعدما شارك كبديل في الدقيقة 60 وسجل هدفاً من ركلة حرة في الدقيقة 80 ليواصل سلسلة أهدافه التي جعلته يتجاوز الرقم القياسي الذي كان يتقاسمه مع الفرنسي جوست فونتين والبرازيلي جايرزينيو.
وأضاف: «إنه لا يفكر كثيراً في الأرقام التي يتحدث عنها الناس، الكلمة الوحيدة التي تخطر على بالي هي أنني مندهش».
وقال: «لدي رأي إيجابي، خصوصاً أنني تمكنت من إشراك جميع اللاعبين، وكان هذا هدفاً وضعناه لأنفسنا دائماً. أعتقد أن جميعهم يستحقون الاستمتاع بالمشاركة في كأس العالم واللعب فيه، وتمكنا من منحهم بعض الدقائق للمشاركة».
وتابع: «أعتقد أنهم لعبوا بشكل جيد للغاية في مباراة صعبة. أظهروا لي اليوم أنني أستطيع الاعتماد عليهم».
وستواجه الأرجنتين منتخب الرأس الأخضر في دور الـ32، وقال سكالوني إنه لن يستهين بالمنتخب الذي يشارك في البطولة لأول مرة، «وبناء على ما رأيته، لست متفاجئاً، إنه منتخب جيد، وجعل الأمور صعبة كثيراً على منافسيه، ومنتخب إسبانيا فشل في الفوز على الرأس الأخضر وكذلك الأوروغواي. إنه منتخب سريع ويلعب بشكل جيد، أستطيع أن أؤكد لكم أنه منتخب سيصعب الأمور علينا».
Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni described the performance of captain Lionel Messi as wonderful after he came on as a substitute in the 60th minute and scored a free-kick goal in the 80th minute, continuing his goal-scoring streak that allowed him to surpass the record he shared with Frenchman Just Fontaine and Brazilian Jairzinho.
He added, "He doesn't think much about the numbers that people talk about; the only word that comes to my mind is that I am amazed."
He said, "I have a positive opinion, especially since I was able to involve all the players, and this was a goal we always set for ourselves. I believe that they all deserve to enjoy participating in the World Cup and playing in it, and we managed to give them some minutes to participate."
He continued, "I think they played very well in a difficult match. They showed me today that I can rely on them."
Argentina will face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, and Scaloni stated that he will not underestimate the team participating in the tournament for the first time. "Based on what I saw, I am not surprised; it is a good team that made things very difficult for its opponents. The Spanish team failed to win against Cape Verde, as did Uruguay. It is a fast team that plays well, and I can assure you that it is a team that will make things difficult for us."