كشف تقرير صادر عن مركز MD للرصد الإعلامي وتحليل البيانات عن تصدر حارس المنتخب السعودي محمد العويس اللاعبين السعوديين في المشهد الإعلامي والرقمي قبل انطلاقة مباراة الراس الأخضر خلال الفترة من 16 إلى 21 يونيو 2026،، بعدما حصد حضوره الإعلامي أكثر من 64 مليون مشاهدة و637 ألف تفاعل عبر 414 منشورًا.


وأوضح التقرير أن العويس انتقل من بطل جماهيري عقب تألقه أمام منتخب الأوروغواي إلى محور رئيسي للنقاش بعد مواجهة إسبانيا، وسط زخم واسع من الإشادة والنقد على المنصات الرقمية.


وبيّن التحليل الزمني للتفاعل أن ذروة الإشادة جاءت عقب مباراة الأوروغواي، مدفوعة بتصدياته الحاسمة وارتفاع التفاعل الإيجابي، فيما تحولت النقاشات بعد مواجهة إسبانيا إلى انتقاد الأداء، قبل أن تعود موجة واسعة للدفاع عنه وانتقاد الحملات الجماهيرية ضده.


وأشار التقرير إلى أن المحتوى الإخباري تصدر التغطية بـ203 منشورات حققت نحو 33 مليون مشاهدة وأكثر من 365 ألف تفاعل، تلاه المحتوى المرئي بـ38 منشورًا تجاوزت مشاهداته 7 ملايين، ثم المحتوى النصي بـ29 منشورًا بأكثر من 5.8 مليون مشاهدة.


ورصد التقرير أن أبرز اتجاهات النقاش تمثلت في الإشادة بتألق العويس، وتحميله مسؤولية بعض الأهداف، ثم الدفاع عنه بوصفه أحد أبرز عناصر المنتخب، فيما استحوذت المنصات الاجتماعية على 79% من إجمالي التفاعل، مقابل 15% للمحتوى الإعلامي التقليدي، بينما استأثر المحتوى الإخباري بـ59% من إجمالي المشاهدات