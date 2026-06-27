A report issued by the MD Center for Media Monitoring and Data Analysis revealed that Saudi national team goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais topped the Saudi players in the media and digital scene ahead of the Green Cape match during the period from June 16 to 21, 2026, after his media presence garnered more than 64 million views and 637 thousand interactions across 414 posts.



The report indicated that Al-Owais transitioned from a fan-favorite following his stellar performance against the Uruguay national team to a central figure of discussion after the match against Spain, amidst a wide range of praise and criticism on digital platforms.



The temporal analysis of interactions showed that the peak of praise came after the Uruguay match, driven by his crucial saves and the rise in positive interactions, while discussions following the Spain match shifted to criticism of his performance, before a broad wave of defense emerged in support of him and criticism of the fan campaigns against him.



The report noted that news content led the coverage with 203 posts achieving around 33 million views and more than 365 thousand interactions, followed by visual content with 38 posts exceeding 7 million views, and then textual content with 29 posts garnering more than 5.8 million views.



The report observed that the main discussion trends included praise for Al-Owais's brilliance, attributing some goals to him, and then defending him as one of the key elements of the national team, while social media platforms accounted for 79% of the total interactions, compared to 15% for traditional media content, while news content captured 59% of the total views.