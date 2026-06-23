وقف مدرب المنتخب السعودي جورجيوس دونيس على أبرز نقاط الضعف في منتخب الرأس الأخضر استعداداً للقاء الذي سيقام (السبت) القادم، الساعة 3:00 صباحاً، على استاد إن آرجي هيوستن، ضمن ختام مباريات الجولة الثالثة في المجموعة الثامنة بكأس العالم 2026، إذ قدم دونيس شرحاً مفصلاً للاعبي للأخضر عبر الفيديو عن منتخب الرأس الأخضر، وركّز على نقاط الضعف في الخصم، والتي يمكن استغلالها من أجل تحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث.

ويسعى دونيس لتكثيف المناورات الكروية في الحصص التدريبية، ويهدف لتطبيق لاعبي الأخضر الأسلوب الفني الذي سينتهجه في المواجهة الحاسمة، والاستقرار على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها اللقاء.

ويواصل الأخضر تدريباته اليومية على ملعب Q2 في مدينة أوستن، على أن تنتقل البعثة إلى مدينة هيوستن يوم (الجمعة)، والتي ستحتضن المواجهة الأخيرة أمام منتخب الرأس الأخضر في دور المجموعات بالمونديال.