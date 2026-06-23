Saudi national team coach Georgios Donis has identified the main weaknesses of the Cape Verde national team in preparation for the match that will take place next (Saturday) at 3:00 AM at the NRG Stadium in Houston, as part of the final matches of the third round in Group H of the 2026 World Cup. Donis provided a detailed explanation to the players of the Green team via video about the Cape Verde team, focusing on the weaknesses of the opponent that can be exploited to achieve victory and secure the three points.

Donis aims to intensify football drills in training sessions and seeks to implement the technical style that the Green players will adopt in the crucial match, while finalizing the starting lineup that will participate in the encounter.

The Green team continues its daily training at Q2 Stadium in Austin, with the delegation set to move to Houston on (Friday), which will host the final match against the Cape Verde national team in the group stage of the World Cup.