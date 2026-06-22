The Ghanaian sorcerer Nana Kwaku Bonsam has sparked widespread controversy ahead of the anticipated match between the national teams of Ghana and England, after announcing his intention to perform rituals that he claims will limit the impact of English striker Harry Kane during the match scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday).

Bonsam stated, in remarks reported by British media, that he is working to neutralize Kane's threat on the field, and he emphasized that his goal is not to cause any harm to the player, but rather to reduce his ability to influence the outcome of the match in favor of his national team.

These statements came after Bonsam appeared during Ghana's match against Panama, where he was seen performing rituals from the stands before the Ghanaian team secured a dramatic victory with a goal scored in stoppage time.

The Ghanaian sorcerer claimed that he used a special powder mixed with various leaves and ingredients, which he placed around a picture and a caricature of the English striker, considering these rituals part of his efforts to support his national team before important matches.

The statements ignited a wave of reactions across social media platforms, with opinions divided between those who considered them mere superstitions with no impact on the course of sporting competitions, and those who saw them as reflecting a part of the cultural heritage and traditional beliefs that still manifest in some sporting events within the African continent.

Despite the uproar caused by these claims, the final judgment remains on the pitch, as all eyes turn to the upcoming match to see whether Harry Kane will continue his usual brilliance or if the Ghanaian team will be able to limit his threat through purely footballing means.

It is worth mentioning that in 2014, Bonsam claimed that he caused Cristiano Ronaldo to injure his knee, which nearly prevented him from playing in the World Cup before the match between Portugal and Ghana.