أثار الساحر الغاني نانا كواكو بونسام جدلاً واسعاً قبل المواجهة المرتقبة بين منتخبي غانا وإنجلترا، بعدما أعلن عزمه القيام بطقوس يزعم أنها ستحدُّ من تأثير مهاجم المنتخب الإنجليزي هاري كين خلال المباراة المقررة غداً (الثلاثاء).
وذكر بونسام، في تصريحات نقلتها وسائل إعلام بريطانية، أنه يعمل على إيقاف خطورة كين داخل الملعب، وأكّد أن هدفه ليس التسبب بأي أذى للاعب، وإنما الحد من قدرته على التأثير في نتيجة المباراة بما يخدم منتخب بلاده.
وجاءت هذه التصريحات بعد ظهور بونسام خلال مباراة غانا أمام بنما، حيث شوهد وهو يؤدي طقوساً من المدرجات قبل أن يحقق المنتخب الغاني فوزاً قاتلاً بهدف سجله في الوقت بدل الضائع.
وزعم الساحر الغاني أنه استخدم مسحوقاً خاصاً ممزوجاً بأوراق ومكونات مختلفة وضعها حول صورة ورسم كاريكاتوري للمهاجم الإنجليزي، معتبراً أن هذه الطقوس جزء من جهوده لدعم منتخب بلاده قبل المواجهات المهمة.
وأشعلت التصريحات موجة من التفاعل عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث انقسمت الآراء بين من اعتبرها مجرد خرافات لا تأثير لها على مجريات المنافسات الرياضية، وبين من رأى أنها تعكس جانباً من الموروث الشعبي والمعتقدات التقليدية التي لا تزال تحضر في بعض المناسبات الرياضية داخل القارة الإفريقية.
ورغم الضجة التي أثارتها هذه المزاعم، يبقى الحسم داخل المستطيل الأخضر، حيث تتجه الأنظار إلى المواجهة المرتقبة لمعرفة ما إذا كان هاري كين سيواصل تألقه المعتاد أم أن المنتخب الغاني سيتمكن من الحد من خطورته بوسائل كروية بحتة.
الجدير ذكره أنه، وفي عام 2014، ادعى بونسام أنه تسبب بإصابة كريستيانو رونالدو في ركبته وكادت تمنعه من اللعب في المونديال قبل مباراة البرتغال وغانا.
The Ghanaian sorcerer Nana Kwaku Bonsam has sparked widespread controversy ahead of the anticipated match between the national teams of Ghana and England, after announcing his intention to perform rituals that he claims will limit the impact of English striker Harry Kane during the match scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday).
Bonsam stated, in remarks reported by British media, that he is working to neutralize Kane's threat on the field, and he emphasized that his goal is not to cause any harm to the player, but rather to reduce his ability to influence the outcome of the match in favor of his national team.
These statements came after Bonsam appeared during Ghana's match against Panama, where he was seen performing rituals from the stands before the Ghanaian team secured a dramatic victory with a goal scored in stoppage time.
The Ghanaian sorcerer claimed that he used a special powder mixed with various leaves and ingredients, which he placed around a picture and a caricature of the English striker, considering these rituals part of his efforts to support his national team before important matches.
The statements ignited a wave of reactions across social media platforms, with opinions divided between those who considered them mere superstitions with no impact on the course of sporting competitions, and those who saw them as reflecting a part of the cultural heritage and traditional beliefs that still manifest in some sporting events within the African continent.
Despite the uproar caused by these claims, the final judgment remains on the pitch, as all eyes turn to the upcoming match to see whether Harry Kane will continue his usual brilliance or if the Ghanaian team will be able to limit his threat through purely footballing means.
It is worth mentioning that in 2014, Bonsam claimed that he caused Cristiano Ronaldo to injure his knee, which nearly prevented him from playing in the World Cup before the match between Portugal and Ghana.