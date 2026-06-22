أثار الساحر الغاني نانا كواكو بونسام جدلاً واسعاً قبل المواجهة المرتقبة بين منتخبي غانا وإنجلترا، بعدما أعلن عزمه القيام بطقوس يزعم أنها ستحدُّ من تأثير مهاجم المنتخب الإنجليزي هاري كين خلال المباراة المقررة غداً (الثلاثاء).

وذكر بونسام، في تصريحات نقلتها وسائل إعلام بريطانية، أنه يعمل على إيقاف خطورة كين داخل الملعب، وأكّد أن هدفه ليس التسبب بأي أذى للاعب، وإنما الحد من قدرته على التأثير في نتيجة المباراة بما يخدم منتخب بلاده.

وجاءت هذه التصريحات بعد ظهور بونسام خلال مباراة غانا أمام بنما، حيث شوهد وهو يؤدي طقوساً من المدرجات قبل أن يحقق المنتخب الغاني فوزاً قاتلاً بهدف سجله في الوقت بدل الضائع.

وزعم الساحر الغاني أنه استخدم مسحوقاً خاصاً ممزوجاً بأوراق ومكونات مختلفة وضعها حول صورة ورسم كاريكاتوري للمهاجم الإنجليزي، معتبراً أن هذه الطقوس جزء من جهوده لدعم منتخب بلاده قبل المواجهات المهمة.

وأشعلت التصريحات موجة من التفاعل عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث انقسمت الآراء بين من اعتبرها مجرد خرافات لا تأثير لها على مجريات المنافسات الرياضية، وبين من رأى أنها تعكس جانباً من الموروث الشعبي والمعتقدات التقليدية التي لا تزال تحضر في بعض المناسبات الرياضية داخل القارة الإفريقية.

ورغم الضجة التي أثارتها هذه المزاعم، يبقى الحسم داخل المستطيل الأخضر، حيث تتجه الأنظار إلى المواجهة المرتقبة لمعرفة ما إذا كان هاري كين سيواصل تألقه المعتاد أم أن المنتخب الغاني سيتمكن من الحد من خطورته بوسائل كروية بحتة.

الجدير ذكره أنه، وفي عام 2014، ادعى بونسام أنه تسبب بإصابة كريستيانو رونالدو في ركبته وكادت تمنعه من اللعب في المونديال قبل مباراة البرتغال وغانا.