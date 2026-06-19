The American boxing legend "Mike Tyson" has drawn attention back to his special relationship with Argentine football after he posted a picture of himself wearing an Argentina national team jersey signed by the late legend Diego Maradona. This coincided with the exceptional performance of Lionel Messi in the opening match of his country's journey in the 2026 World Cup against Algeria. Tyson's post on the "X" platform was accompanied by only a football emoji, yet its timing sparked widespread interaction among fans.



Special Memory



The story of the jersey that Tyson appeared in dates back to 2005 when he was a guest on the famous show "La Noche del 10," hosted by Diego Maradona. During that visit, the former heavyweight champion received a jersey from the Argentina national team signed by the late star.



Old Wish



Tyson's choice of this picture at this time was not a trivial matter for many followers, as he had previously been quoted in 2022 stating that if he had the chance to meet Lionel Messi, he would ask him to sign the same jersey that bears Maradona's signature.



Tyson's wish is to have the jersey signed by two of the greatest players Argentina has ever produced, Maradona and Messi, in a single commemorative piece that holds exceptional historical value.



Thus, a simple picture posted by the former boxing champion turned into a topic of conversation among fans, not only because of Messi's brilliance in the World Cup but also because it reminded everyone of an old dream that connects two of the greatest names in the history of global football.