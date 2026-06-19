أعاد أسطورة الملاكمة الأمريكية «مايك تايسون» لفت الأنظار إلى علاقته الخاصة بكرة القدم الأرجنتينية، بعدما نشر صورة له مرتدياً قميص منتخب الأرجنتين يحمل توقيع الأسطورة الراحل دييغو مارادونا، وذلك بالتزامن مع الأداء الاستثنائي الذي قدمه ليونيل ميسي في افتتاح مشوار منتخب بلاده بكأس العالم 2026 أمام الجزائر. وجاء منشور تايسون عبر منصة «إكس» مرفقاً برمز تعبيري لكرة القدم فقط، إلا أن توقيته أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً بين الجماهير.
ذكرى خاصة
وتعود قصة القميص الذي ظهر به تايسون إلى عام 2005، عندما حل ضيفاً على برنامج «La Noche del 10» الشهير الذي كان يقدمه دييغو مارادونا، وخلال تلك الزيارة، حصل بطل العالم السابق للوزن الثقيل على قميص منتخب الأرجنتين موقّعاً من النجم الراحل.
أمنية قديمة
ولم يكن اختيار تايسون لهذه الصورة في هذا التوقيت أمراً عابراً بالنسبة للكثير من المتابعين، إذ سبق أن نُسب إليه تصريح في عام 2022 أكد فيه أنه إذا أتيحت له فرصة لقاء ليونيل ميسي، فإنه سيطلب منه التوقيع على القميص نفسه الذي يحمل توقيع مارادونا.
وتتمثل أمنية تايسون في أن يجمع القميص توقيعي اثنين من أعظم اللاعبين الذين أنجبتهم الأرجنتين، وهما مارادونا وميسي، في قطعة تذكارية واحدة تحمل قيمة تاريخية استثنائية.
وبذلك، تحولت صورة بسيطة نشرها بطل الملاكمة السابق إلى حديث متداول بين الجماهير، ليس فقط بسبب تألق ميسي في كأس العالم، بل لأنها أعادت التذكير بحلم قديم يجمع بين اثنين من أعظم الأسماء في تاريخ كرة القدم العالمية.
The American boxing legend "Mike Tyson" has drawn attention back to his special relationship with Argentine football after he posted a picture of himself wearing an Argentina national team jersey signed by the late legend Diego Maradona. This coincided with the exceptional performance of Lionel Messi in the opening match of his country's journey in the 2026 World Cup against Algeria. Tyson's post on the "X" platform was accompanied by only a football emoji, yet its timing sparked widespread interaction among fans.
Special Memory
The story of the jersey that Tyson appeared in dates back to 2005 when he was a guest on the famous show "La Noche del 10," hosted by Diego Maradona. During that visit, the former heavyweight champion received a jersey from the Argentina national team signed by the late star.
Old Wish
Tyson's choice of this picture at this time was not a trivial matter for many followers, as he had previously been quoted in 2022 stating that if he had the chance to meet Lionel Messi, he would ask him to sign the same jersey that bears Maradona's signature.
Tyson's wish is to have the jersey signed by two of the greatest players Argentina has ever produced, Maradona and Messi, in a single commemorative piece that holds exceptional historical value.
Thus, a simple picture posted by the former boxing champion turned into a topic of conversation among fans, not only because of Messi's brilliance in the World Cup but also because it reminded everyone of an old dream that connects two of the greatest names in the history of global football.