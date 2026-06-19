أعاد أسطورة الملاكمة الأمريكية «مايك تايسون» لفت الأنظار إلى علاقته الخاصة بكرة القدم الأرجنتينية، بعدما نشر صورة له مرتدياً قميص منتخب الأرجنتين يحمل توقيع الأسطورة الراحل دييغو مارادونا، وذلك بالتزامن مع الأداء الاستثنائي الذي قدمه ليونيل ميسي في افتتاح مشوار منتخب بلاده بكأس العالم 2026 أمام الجزائر. وجاء منشور تايسون عبر منصة «إكس» مرفقاً برمز تعبيري لكرة القدم فقط، إلا أن توقيته أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً بين الجماهير.


ذكرى خاصة


وتعود قصة القميص الذي ظهر به تايسون إلى عام 2005، عندما حل ضيفاً على برنامج «La Noche del 10» الشهير الذي كان يقدمه دييغو مارادونا، وخلال تلك الزيارة، حصل بطل العالم السابق للوزن الثقيل على قميص منتخب الأرجنتين موقّعاً من النجم الراحل.


أمنية قديمة


ولم يكن اختيار تايسون لهذه الصورة في هذا التوقيت أمراً عابراً بالنسبة للكثير من المتابعين، إذ سبق أن نُسب إليه تصريح في عام 2022 أكد فيه أنه إذا أتيحت له فرصة لقاء ليونيل ميسي، فإنه سيطلب منه التوقيع على القميص نفسه الذي يحمل توقيع مارادونا.


وتتمثل أمنية تايسون في أن يجمع القميص توقيعي اثنين من أعظم اللاعبين الذين أنجبتهم الأرجنتين، وهما مارادونا وميسي، في قطعة تذكارية واحدة تحمل قيمة تاريخية استثنائية.


وبذلك، تحولت صورة بسيطة نشرها بطل الملاكمة السابق إلى حديث متداول بين الجماهير، ليس فقط بسبب تألق ميسي في كأس العالم، بل لأنها أعادت التذكير بحلم قديم يجمع بين اثنين من أعظم الأسماء في تاريخ كرة القدم العالمية.