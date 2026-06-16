انفرد قائد المنتخب السعودي سالم الدوسري بالمركز الثالث في قائمة أكثر اللاعبين مشاركة بقميص الأخضر في كأس العالم، بواقع 7 مباريات، وذلك بعد مشاركته في مواجهة المنتخب السعودي أمام الأوروغواي والتي انتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي 1/1 ضمن مباريات الجولة الأولى في المجموعة الثامنة في المونديال.


ويأتي سالم الدوسري خلف كل من المدافع عبدالله سليمان، والظهير الأيسر حسين عبدالغني، والمهاجم سامي الجابر، بواقع 9 مباريات لكلٍ منهم، ويبقى الحارس محمد الدعيع في الصدارة بـ10 مباريات.


وفي حال مشاركة الدوسري مع الأخضر في المباراتين القادمتين أمام منتخبي إسبانيا والرأس الأخضر سيتساوى مع الثلاثي الدولي السابق عبدالله سليمان، وحسين عبدالغني، وسامي الجابر، برصيد 9 مباريات.


ويطمح الدوسري في مواصلة مشواره مع المنتخب السعودي للتأهل للدور الـ32 في المونديال، وتجاوز أرقام عبدالله سليمان وحسين عبدالغني، وسامي الجابر.