The captain of the Saudi national team, Salem Al-Dosari, has secured the third position in the list of players with the most appearances in the green jersey at the World Cup, with a total of 7 matches. This follows his participation in the match against Uruguay, which ended in a 1-1 draw during the first round of Group H in the tournament.



Salem Al-Dosari is behind defender Abdullah Suleiman, left-back Hussein Abdulghani, and forward Sami Al-Jaber, each with 9 matches, while goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Deayea remains in the lead with 10 matches.



If Al-Dosari participates with the green team in the upcoming matches against Spain and Cape Verde, he will equal the previous international trio of Abdullah Suleiman, Hussein Abdulghani, and Sami Al-Jaber, with a total of 9 matches.



Al-Dosari aims to continue his journey with the Saudi national team to qualify for the Round of 32 in the World Cup and surpass the records of Abdullah Suleiman, Hussein Abdulghani, and Sami Al-Jaber.