تحسم، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، انتخابات نادي الوحدة مع إغلاق باب الترشح لعضوية ورئاسة مجلس الإدارة عند الساعة 12 منتصف الليل، بعد أيام شهدت حراكاً متسارعاً وتغيرات مفاجئة في المشهد الانتخابي.
واحتكم المتنافسون على كرسي الرئاسة وعضوية المجلس لتقديم قوائمهم في الأمتار الأخيرة، وسط انسحابات وتكتلات رسمت ملامح السباق النهائي.
انسحابات لفرملة القوائم «الهزلية»
شهدت الساعات الأولى من فتح باب الترشح يوم الأحد تراجع قائمة اللاعب السابق عبدالعزيز دبلول عن الترشح، كما انسحبت قائمة أخرى لشخصية غير معروفة، وذلك بطلب من شخصيات وحداوية مؤثرة بهدف منع «إغراق الجمعية بقوائم هزلية وهلامية غير قادرة على تحمل الأعباء المالية للنادي».
مدخلي بخبرة 25 عاماً.. والشارع الوحداوي خلفه
واستقر المشهد حالياً على قائمتين رئيسيتين: الأولى برئاسة الدكتور تركي مدخلي، الذي بدأ مشواره مع الوحدة مطلع التسعينات لاعباً في كرة الطائرة، ثم مدرباً ومشرفاً عاماً على اللعبة لأكثر من 25 عاماً. خبرة طويلة جعلته يعرف كل زاوية في النادي، وهو يحظى بدعم غالبية الشارع الوحداوي من رابطة قدامى الوحدة ورابطة المشجعين، إلى جانب أعضاء شرف مؤثرين يتقدمهم جمال تونسي.
الشريف بدعم رجال الأعمال والعضوية الذهبية
أما القائمة الثانية فبرئاسة أحمد الشريف، وتحظى بدعم 40 عضواً من حاملي العضوية الذهبية ورجال أعمال من العرف التجاري، ما يمنحها ثقلاً مالياً في السباق.
اللحياني خرج.. وترشيح مفاجئ يلوح في الأفق
وتدور في الخفاء أنباء عن قائمتين أخريين، أبرزها برئاسة الرئيس السابق حازم اللحياني ومساعد الزويهري، إلا أن مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ» كشفت أن مساعد الزويهري لن ينضم لأي تشكيل رئاسي في الوحدة بشكل نهائي، رغم ما تم تداوله في مواقع التواصل.
وفي السياق ذاته، كشف المصدر أن الساعات القادمة قد تشهد «عنصر مفاجأة» بترشح شخصية غير معروفة في الوسط الرياضي، لكنها تحمل أفكاراً ورأس مال، وقائمتها تضم عناصر ذات خبرة في الاقتصاد والرياضة، ما قد يقلب موازين الانتخابات قبل الإغلاق.
ويترقب الشارع الوحداوي إعلان القوائم النهائية عند منتصف الليل، لحسم هوية الرئيس الجديد الذي سيقود «فرسان مكة» في المرحلة القادمة.
Today (Tuesday), the elections for Al-Wahda Club will be decided with the closing of the nomination for membership and the presidency of the board of directors at 12 midnight, following days that witnessed rapid movements and surprising changes in the electoral scene.
The competitors for the presidency and board membership have been submitting their lists in the final stretch, amidst withdrawals and alliances that have shaped the final race.
Withdrawals to curb the "ridiculous" lists
In the early hours of the nomination opening on Sunday, the list of former player Abdulaziz Dabloul withdrew from the race, as did another list from an unknown figure, at the request of influential Wahda personalities aimed at preventing the "association from being flooded with ridiculous and vague lists that cannot bear the financial burdens of the club."
Al-Mukhli with 25 years of experience... and the Wahda street behind him
The current scene has settled on two main lists: the first is led by Dr. Turki Al-Mukhli, who began his journey with Al-Wahda in the early nineties as a volleyball player, then as a coach and general supervisor of the game for over 25 years. His long experience has made him familiar with every corner of the club, and he enjoys the support of the majority of the Wahda street from the Al-Wahda Veterans Association and the fans' association, alongside influential honorary members led by Jamal Tunis.
Al-Sharif with the support of businessmen and golden membership
The second list is led by Ahmed Al-Sharif, who enjoys the support of 40 members holding golden memberships and businessmen from the commercial sector, which gives it financial weight in the race.
Al-Luhayani has exited... and a surprising nomination looms on the horizon
There are rumors about two other lists, the most prominent of which is led by former president Hazem Al-Luhayani and assistant Al-Zuwaihri, but exclusive sources for “Okaz” revealed that Al-Zuwaihri will not join any presidential formation in Al-Wahda definitively, despite what has been circulated on social media.
In the same context, the source indicated that the coming hours may witness a "surprise element" with the nomination of an unknown figure in the sports community, but who carries ideas and capital, and whose list includes experienced individuals in economics and sports, which could shift the balance of the elections before the closure.
The Wahda street is awaiting the announcement of the final lists at midnight, to determine the identity of the new president who will lead the "Knights of Mecca" in the upcoming phase.