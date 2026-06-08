Today (Tuesday), the elections for Al-Wahda Club will be decided with the closing of the nomination for membership and the presidency of the board of directors at 12 midnight, following days that witnessed rapid movements and surprising changes in the electoral scene.



The competitors for the presidency and board membership have been submitting their lists in the final stretch, amidst withdrawals and alliances that have shaped the final race.



Withdrawals to curb the "ridiculous" lists



In the early hours of the nomination opening on Sunday, the list of former player Abdulaziz Dabloul withdrew from the race, as did another list from an unknown figure, at the request of influential Wahda personalities aimed at preventing the "association from being flooded with ridiculous and vague lists that cannot bear the financial burdens of the club."



Al-Mukhli with 25 years of experience... and the Wahda street behind him



The current scene has settled on two main lists: the first is led by Dr. Turki Al-Mukhli, who began his journey with Al-Wahda in the early nineties as a volleyball player, then as a coach and general supervisor of the game for over 25 years. His long experience has made him familiar with every corner of the club, and he enjoys the support of the majority of the Wahda street from the Al-Wahda Veterans Association and the fans' association, alongside influential honorary members led by Jamal Tunis.



Al-Sharif with the support of businessmen and golden membership



The second list is led by Ahmed Al-Sharif, who enjoys the support of 40 members holding golden memberships and businessmen from the commercial sector, which gives it financial weight in the race.



Al-Luhayani has exited... and a surprising nomination looms on the horizon



There are rumors about two other lists, the most prominent of which is led by former president Hazem Al-Luhayani and assistant Al-Zuwaihri, but exclusive sources for “Okaz” revealed that Al-Zuwaihri will not join any presidential formation in Al-Wahda definitively, despite what has been circulated on social media.



In the same context, the source indicated that the coming hours may witness a "surprise element" with the nomination of an unknown figure in the sports community, but who carries ideas and capital, and whose list includes experienced individuals in economics and sports, which could shift the balance of the elections before the closure.



The Wahda street is awaiting the announcement of the final lists at midnight, to determine the identity of the new president who will lead the "Knights of Mecca" in the upcoming phase.