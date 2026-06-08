تحسم، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، انتخابات نادي الوحدة مع إغلاق باب الترشح لعضوية ورئاسة مجلس الإدارة عند الساعة 12 منتصف الليل، بعد أيام شهدت حراكاً متسارعاً وتغيرات مفاجئة في المشهد الانتخابي.


واحتكم المتنافسون على كرسي الرئاسة وعضوية المجلس لتقديم قوائمهم في الأمتار الأخيرة، وسط انسحابات وتكتلات رسمت ملامح السباق النهائي.


انسحابات لفرملة القوائم «الهزلية»


شهدت الساعات الأولى من فتح باب الترشح يوم الأحد تراجع قائمة اللاعب السابق عبدالعزيز دبلول عن الترشح، كما انسحبت قائمة أخرى لشخصية غير معروفة، وذلك بطلب من شخصيات وحداوية مؤثرة بهدف منع «إغراق الجمعية بقوائم هزلية وهلامية غير قادرة على تحمل الأعباء المالية للنادي».


مدخلي بخبرة 25 عاماً.. والشارع الوحداوي خلفه


واستقر المشهد حالياً على قائمتين رئيسيتين: الأولى برئاسة الدكتور تركي مدخلي، الذي بدأ مشواره مع الوحدة مطلع التسعينات لاعباً في كرة الطائرة، ثم مدرباً ومشرفاً عاماً على اللعبة لأكثر من 25 عاماً. خبرة طويلة جعلته يعرف كل زاوية في النادي، وهو يحظى بدعم غالبية الشارع الوحداوي من رابطة قدامى الوحدة ورابطة المشجعين، إلى جانب أعضاء شرف مؤثرين يتقدمهم جمال تونسي.


الشريف بدعم رجال الأعمال والعضوية الذهبية


أما القائمة الثانية فبرئاسة أحمد الشريف، وتحظى بدعم 40 عضواً من حاملي العضوية الذهبية ورجال أعمال من العرف التجاري، ما يمنحها ثقلاً مالياً في السباق.


اللحياني خرج.. وترشيح مفاجئ يلوح في الأفق


وتدور في الخفاء أنباء عن قائمتين أخريين، أبرزها برئاسة الرئيس السابق حازم اللحياني ومساعد الزويهري، إلا أن مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ» كشفت أن مساعد الزويهري لن ينضم لأي تشكيل رئاسي في الوحدة بشكل نهائي، رغم ما تم تداوله في مواقع التواصل.


وفي السياق ذاته، كشف المصدر أن الساعات القادمة قد تشهد «عنصر مفاجأة» بترشح شخصية غير معروفة في الوسط الرياضي، لكنها تحمل أفكاراً ورأس مال، وقائمتها تضم عناصر ذات خبرة في الاقتصاد والرياضة، ما قد يقلب موازين الانتخابات قبل الإغلاق.


ويترقب الشارع الوحداوي إعلان القوائم النهائية عند منتصف الليل، لحسم هوية الرئيس الجديد الذي سيقود «فرسان مكة» في المرحلة القادمة.