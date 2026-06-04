تستعد الأندية السعودية للدخول في سوق الانتقالات الصيفية استعداداً للموسم الرياضي 2026-2027، وذلك مع فتح باب التسجيل رسمياً في جميع المسابقات المحلية اعتباراً من يوم 22 يوليو 2026، في خطوة تمنح الأندية فرصة تعزيز صفوفها وإبرام صفقاتها قبل انطلاق منافسات الموسم الجديد.
ووفق المواعيد المحددة، سيكون دوري روشن السعودي أول المسابقات التي تُغلق فترة التسجيل فيها، وذلك يوم 6 سبتمبر 2026، بينما يستمر التسجيل في دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى ودوري جوي حتى 20 سبتمبر 2026.
كما تمتد فترة الانتقالات في دوري الدرجة الثانية حتى 6 أكتوبر 2026، فيما تُغلق في دوري الدرجة الثالثة يوم 12 أكتوبر 2026، وتستمر حتى 20 أكتوبر 2026 في دوري الدرجة الرابعة، ما يمنح الأندية فترات متفاوتة لإنهاء احتياجاتها الفنية والإدارية قبل استكمال منافسات الموسم.
وعلى صعيد مسابقات الفئات السنية، تستمر فترة التسجيل حتى 19 نوفمبر 2026، لتكون آخر المسابقات التي يُسمح فيها بقيد اللاعبين خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية.
ومن المنتظر أن تشهد الأسابيع القادمة نشاطاً كبيراً في سوق الانتقالات، في ظل سعي الأندية إلى تدعيم صفوفها بالعناصر المحلية والأجنبية، استعداداً لموسم يتوقع أن يكون حافلاً بالمنافسة على مختلف المستويات والمسابقات السعودية.
Saudi clubs are preparing to enter the summer transfer market in anticipation of the 2026-2027 sports season, with the official registration period for all local competitions opening on July 22, 2026. This step gives clubs the opportunity to strengthen their squads and finalize their deals before the new season's competitions begin.
According to the specified dates, the Roshen Saudi League will be the first competition to close its registration period on September 6, 2026, while registration for the Yelo League for first division clubs and the Jawi League will continue until September 20, 2026.
The transfer period for the second division will extend until October 6, 2026, while it will close in the third division on October 12, 2026, and will continue until October 20, 2026, in the fourth division, providing clubs with varying periods to fulfill their technical and administrative needs before completing the season's competitions.
In terms of youth competitions, the registration period will continue until November 19, 2026, making it the last competition in which player registrations are allowed during the summer transfer window.
It is expected that the coming weeks will witness significant activity in the transfer market, as clubs seek to bolster their squads with local and foreign players in preparation for a season anticipated to be filled with competition at various levels and Saudi competitions.