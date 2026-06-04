تستعد الأندية السعودية للدخول في سوق الانتقالات الصيفية استعداداً للموسم الرياضي 2026-2027، وذلك مع فتح باب التسجيل رسمياً في جميع المسابقات المحلية اعتباراً من يوم 22 يوليو 2026، في خطوة تمنح الأندية فرصة تعزيز صفوفها وإبرام صفقاتها قبل انطلاق منافسات الموسم الجديد.


ووفق المواعيد المحددة، سيكون دوري روشن السعودي أول المسابقات التي تُغلق فترة التسجيل فيها، وذلك يوم 6 سبتمبر 2026، بينما يستمر التسجيل في دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى ودوري جوي حتى 20 سبتمبر 2026.


كما تمتد فترة الانتقالات في دوري الدرجة الثانية حتى 6 أكتوبر 2026، فيما تُغلق في دوري الدرجة الثالثة يوم 12 أكتوبر 2026، وتستمر حتى 20 أكتوبر 2026 في دوري الدرجة الرابعة، ما يمنح الأندية فترات متفاوتة لإنهاء احتياجاتها الفنية والإدارية قبل استكمال منافسات الموسم.


وعلى صعيد مسابقات الفئات السنية، تستمر فترة التسجيل حتى 19 نوفمبر 2026، لتكون آخر المسابقات التي يُسمح فيها بقيد اللاعبين خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية.


ومن المنتظر أن تشهد الأسابيع القادمة نشاطاً كبيراً في سوق الانتقالات، في ظل سعي الأندية إلى تدعيم صفوفها بالعناصر المحلية والأجنبية، استعداداً لموسم يتوقع أن يكون حافلاً بالمنافسة على مختلف المستويات والمسابقات السعودية.