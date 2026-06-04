Saudi clubs are preparing to enter the summer transfer market in anticipation of the 2026-2027 sports season, with the official registration period for all local competitions opening on July 22, 2026. This step gives clubs the opportunity to strengthen their squads and finalize their deals before the new season's competitions begin.



According to the specified dates, the Roshen Saudi League will be the first competition to close its registration period on September 6, 2026, while registration for the Yelo League for first division clubs and the Jawi League will continue until September 20, 2026.



The transfer period for the second division will extend until October 6, 2026, while it will close in the third division on October 12, 2026, and will continue until October 20, 2026, in the fourth division, providing clubs with varying periods to fulfill their technical and administrative needs before completing the season's competitions.



In terms of youth competitions, the registration period will continue until November 19, 2026, making it the last competition in which player registrations are allowed during the summer transfer window.



It is expected that the coming weeks will witness significant activity in the transfer market, as clubs seek to bolster their squads with local and foreign players in preparation for a season anticipated to be filled with competition at various levels and Saudi competitions.