أعرب لاعب المنتخب العراقي الأول لكرة القدم حسن عبدالكريم عن دعمه الكامل لزملائه اللاعبين، بعد استبعاده من القائمة النهائية، مؤكدًا وقوفه خلف المنتخب خلال المرحلة القادمة.


وقال عبدالكريم عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة إنستغرام: «قلبي معكم.. لا يسعني إلا أن أتمنى التوفيق لإخواني اللاعبين الذين نالوا شرف هذه المهمة الوطنية»، مقدمًا شكره لمدرب المنتخب الأسترالي غراهام أرنولد على ما وجده من ثقة ودعم خلال الفترة الماضية.


وأضاف: «أما زملائي، فأنتم تحملون أمانة وطن وحلم ملايين العراقيين.. ثقوا بأن خلفكم شعباً كاملاً يؤمن بكم وأنا سأكون واحداً من أكبر الداعمين والمشجعين لكم في هذه الرحلة».


وأكد اللاعب في ختام رسالته تمنياته بالتوفيق للمنتخب العراقي في الاستحقاقات القادمة، مشددًا على استمرار دعمه ومساندته للمنتخب الوطني خلال مشواره القادم.