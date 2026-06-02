The Iraqi national football team player Hassan Abdul Karim expressed his full support for his fellow players after being excluded from the final list, affirming his backing for the team during the upcoming phase.



Abdul Karim said via his official account on Instagram: "My heart is with you.. I can only wish success to my brothers who have the honor of this national mission," thanking the Australian team coach Graham Arnold for the trust and support he received during the past period.



He added: "As for my teammates, you carry the trust of a nation and the dreams of millions of Iraqis.. Trust that behind you is a whole nation that believes in you, and I will be one of your biggest supporters and fans on this journey."



The player concluded his message by wishing the Iraqi team success in the upcoming challenges, emphasizing his continued support and backing for the national team during its upcoming journey.