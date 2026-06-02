أعرب لاعب المنتخب العراقي الأول لكرة القدم حسن عبدالكريم عن دعمه الكامل لزملائه اللاعبين، بعد استبعاده من القائمة النهائية، مؤكدًا وقوفه خلف المنتخب خلال المرحلة القادمة.
وقال عبدالكريم عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة إنستغرام: «قلبي معكم.. لا يسعني إلا أن أتمنى التوفيق لإخواني اللاعبين الذين نالوا شرف هذه المهمة الوطنية»، مقدمًا شكره لمدرب المنتخب الأسترالي غراهام أرنولد على ما وجده من ثقة ودعم خلال الفترة الماضية.
وأضاف: «أما زملائي، فأنتم تحملون أمانة وطن وحلم ملايين العراقيين.. ثقوا بأن خلفكم شعباً كاملاً يؤمن بكم وأنا سأكون واحداً من أكبر الداعمين والمشجعين لكم في هذه الرحلة».
وأكد اللاعب في ختام رسالته تمنياته بالتوفيق للمنتخب العراقي في الاستحقاقات القادمة، مشددًا على استمرار دعمه ومساندته للمنتخب الوطني خلال مشواره القادم.
The Iraqi national football team player Hassan Abdul Karim expressed his full support for his fellow players after being excluded from the final list, affirming his backing for the team during the upcoming phase.
Abdul Karim said via his official account on Instagram: "My heart is with you.. I can only wish success to my brothers who have the honor of this national mission," thanking the Australian team coach Graham Arnold for the trust and support he received during the past period.
He added: "As for my teammates, you carry the trust of a nation and the dreams of millions of Iraqis.. Trust that behind you is a whole nation that believes in you, and I will be one of your biggest supporters and fans on this journey."
The player concluded his message by wishing the Iraqi team success in the upcoming challenges, emphasizing his continued support and backing for the national team during its upcoming journey.