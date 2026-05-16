تلقى الجهاز الفني لنادي الاتحاد ضربة مؤثرة بعد تأكد غياب الهولندي ستيفن بيرجوين عن آخر مباراتين للفريق في الموسم الحالي، عقب الإصابة التي تعرض لها أخيراً.


وأعلن نادي الاتحاد، عبر تقرير طبي رسمي، أن نتائج الفحوصات والأشعة بالرنين المغناطيسي التي خضع لها اللاعب في المركز الطبي الدولي أظهرت تعرضه لإصابة جزئية في الرباط الجانبي الأوسط للركبة اليمنى.


وأكد النادي أن الإصابة ستمنع بيرجوين من المشاركة في آخر مواجهتين للفريق خلال الموسم الحالي، فيما بدأ اللاعب برنامجه التأهيلي تحت إشراف الجهاز الطبي بالنادي، تمهيداً لعودته للملاعب خلال الفترة القادمة.


ويُعد بيرجوين من أبرز العناصر الهجومية في صفوف الاتحاد هذا الموسم، حيث شكّل إضافة قوية للفريق بفضل إمكانياته الفنية وسرعته الكبيرة في الخط الأمامي.