يدخل نادي غامبا أوساكا المواجهة الآسيوية المرتقبة أمام نادي النصر بطموحات كبيرة وتاريخ قاري لا يُستهان به، إذ يسعى الفريق الياباني لإضافة لقب آسيوي جديد إلى خزائنه، عندما يلتقي «العالمي» في نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2 غدا (السبت) بالرياض.


ويُعد غامبا أوساكا أحد أبرز الأندية اليابانية التي تركت بصمة قوية في الكرة الآسيوية، بعدما تُوّج بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا عام 2008 إثر تفوقه على أديلايد يونايتد الأسترالي في النهائي، في إنجاز وضعه بين كبار القارة.


ولم يتوقف الحضور القاري للفريق الياباني عند ذلك الحد، إذ شارك في كأس العالم للأندية وحقق المركز الثالث عالميًا، ليؤكد قدرته على المنافسة خارج حدود آسيا أيضًا.


ويخوض غامبا أوساكا النسخة الحالية من البطولة بثقة كبيرة بعد سلسلة من النتائج القوية والأداء المنظم الذي أعاد الفريق إلى واجهة المنافسة القارية، وسط تطلعات جماهيره لاستعادة الأمجاد الآسيوية بعد سنوات من الغياب عن منصات التتويج الكبرى.


ويُعرف النادي الياباني بأسلوبه السريع والانضباط التكتيكي العالي، إلى جانب اعتماده على الروح الجماعية، وهي عوامل جعلته خصمًا مزعجًا للعديد من الفرق الآسيوية خلال السنوات الماضية.


كما يمتلك الفريق سجلًا محليًا مميزًا، بعدما حقق لقب الدوري الياباني عدة مرات، إلى جانب بطولات كأس الإمبراطور وكأس رابطة الدوري الياباني، مما يجعله أحد أكثر الأندية اليابانية استقرارًا وحضورًا في المنافسات الكبرى.


ويحمل اسم «غامبا» دلالات خاصة، إذ تعني الكلمة «القدم» باللغة الإيطالية، فيما ترتبط أيضًا بالمصطلح الياباني «غامبارو» الذي يعني «قاتل وابذل أقصى جهد»، وهي الفلسفة التي يبدو أن الفريق يتمسك بها في رحلته نحو اللقب القاري الجديد.


ومع اقتراب النهائي الآسيوي، تتجه الأنظار إلى الصدام المرتقب بين الطموح النصراوي والخبرة اليابانية، في مواجهة يُنتظر أن تحمل الكثير من الإثارة والندية حتى اللحظات الأخيرة.