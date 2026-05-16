سيكون غامبا أوساكا على موعد مع فصل جديد من تاريخه القاري، عندما يواجه النصر في نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا الثانية 2026 على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، في مواجهة تجمع بين طموح العودة الآسيوية للعالمي، وخبرة النادي الياباني في صناعة القصص التاريخية.


ولم يبدأ غامبا أوساكا كأحد عمالقة الكرة اليابانية، بل انطلقت حكايته عام 1980 من داخل مصانع شركة "ماتسوشيتا" للإلكترونيات، حين تم تأسيس فريق للهواة يضم موظفي الشركة في محافظة نارا، قبل أن يتحول تدريجيًا إلى أحد أبرز الأندية في اليابان وآسيا.


ومع انطلاق الدوري الياباني للمحترفين عام 1993، كان غامبا أحد الأندية المؤسسة للمسابقة، واختار اسمًا يحمل دلالة خاصة؛ إذ تعني كلمة "غامبا" بارتباطها لفظيًا بكلمة "غامبارو" اليابانية التي تعبّر عن القتال وبذل أقصى الجهد، وهي فلسفة أصبحت جزءًا من هوية النادي عبر السنوات.


وعاش النادي سنوات متقلبة قبل أن يحقق أول تحول تاريخي في 2005، حين انتزع لقب الدوري الياباني في الجولة الأخيرة من موسم درامي، بعدما تفوق على منافسيه في سباق مجنون شهد تنافس خمسة فرق على اللقب حتى اللحظات الأخيرة.


لكن القمة الحقيقية جاءت في عام 2008، عندما تُوج غامبا أوساكا بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للمرة الأولى في تاريخه، بعد تفوقه على أديلايد يونايتد الأسترالي في النهائي، ليضع اسمه بين كبار القارة، قبل أن يحقق المركز الثالث في كأس العالم للأندية ويترك حضورًا لافتًا أمام عمالقة الكرة العالمية.


ولم تكن رحلة النادي خالية من الصدمات، إذ هبط إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية الياباني عام 2012، في واحدة من أقسى لحظات تاريخه، لكنه عاد سريعًا، وحقق بعدها بعامين إنجازًا استثنائيًا بالتتويج بالثلاثية المحلية في 2014، ليصبح أول فريق صاعد يحقق هذا الإنجاز في اليابان.


واليوم، يعود غامبا أوساكا إلى الواجهة القارية عبر نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا الثانية، باحثًا عن كتابة صفحة جديدة في تاريخه، ومحاولة أن يصبح أول نادٍ آسيوي يجمع بين لقب دوري أبطال آسيا بنظامه القديم ولقب البطولة القارية الثانية بنظامها الجديد.