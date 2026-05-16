Gamba Osaka is set to embark on a new chapter in its continental history when it faces Al-Nassr in the final of the AFC Champions League 2026 at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, in a matchup that brings together the ambition of the global club's Asian return and the Japanese club's experience in creating historical narratives.



Gamba Osaka did not start as one of the giants of Japanese football; rather, its story began in 1980 within the factories of Matsushita Electric, when a team was established for amateur players comprising the company's employees in Nara Prefecture, before gradually transforming into one of the most prominent clubs in Japan and Asia.



With the launch of the J.League in 1993, Gamba was one of the founding clubs of the competition, choosing a name with a special significance; the word "Gamba" is phonetically linked to the Japanese word "Ganbarou," which expresses the idea of fighting and giving maximum effort, a philosophy that has become part of the club's identity over the years.



The club experienced fluctuating years before achieving its first historic transformation in 2005, when it clinched the Japanese league title on the final day of a dramatic season, after outperforming its rivals in a crazy race that saw five teams competing for the title until the last moments.



However, the true peak came in 2008, when Gamba Osaka was crowned the AFC Champions League champion for the first time in its history, after defeating Adelaide United from Australia in the final, placing its name among the continent's elite, before finishing third in the FIFA Club World Cup and making a notable presence against the giants of world football.



The club's journey has not been without shocks, as it was relegated to the J2 League in 2012, in one of the toughest moments in its history, but it quickly returned, achieving an exceptional feat two years later by winning the domestic treble in 2014, becoming the first promoted team to achieve this milestone in Japan.



Today, Gamba Osaka returns to the continental stage through the final of the AFC Champions League 2026, seeking to write a new page in its history and attempting to become the first Asian club to hold both the old format AFC Champions League title and the new format of the second continental championship.