Al-Nassr is preparing to embark on one of its most significant continental journeys in recent years, as it faces Gamba Osaka from Japan in the AFC Champions League final 2026 at Al-Awwal Park, in search of a new Asian title that will bring the global team back to the continental podium after a 28-year absence.



The anticipated final holds great historical value for Al-Nassr, which returns to the concluding scene of Asian tournaments for the first time since winning the Asian Super Cup in 1998, during an era that witnessed a strong presence of the global team at the continental level.



Al-Nassr boasts a prominent Asian record, having previously won the Asian Cup Winners' Cup in 1997, and then added the Asian Super Cup in 1998, along with reaching the runner-up position in the AFC Champions League in 1995 and the Cup Winners' Cup in 1991, confirming its historical presence among the Saudi clubs with the most appearances in continental finals.



Al-Nassr's qualification for the 2026 final came after a strong journey that brought the team back into the Asian competition, giving its fans the opportunity to experience another historic night at Al-Awwal Park, which is preparing to host the final amidst great public anticipation.



The global team hopes that this generation will succeed in rewriting history and linking the present with the club's golden past by achieving a new continental title to add to its trophies, providing the team with a significant morale boost in its sports project over the coming years.



The final also represents an opportunity for Al-Nassr to confirm its return to the forefront of Asian football, especially since the current tournament carries a different dimension for the club and its fans, being the closest stop to achieving an awaited external achievement since the late 1990s.



Last Asian Title:



1998 — Asian Super Cup



Asian Tournaments:



• Asian Cup Winners' Cup 1997



• Asian Super Cup 1998



Runner-up:



• AFC Champions League 1995



• Asian Cup Winners' Cup 1991.