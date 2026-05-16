يستعد النصر لخوض واحدة من أهم محطاته القارية في السنوات الأخيرة، عندما يواجه غامبا أوساكا الياباني في نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2 2026 على ملعب الأول بارك، بحثاً عن لقب آسيوي جديد يعيد العالمي إلى منصات التتويج القارية بعد غياب دام 28 عامًا.


ويحمل النهائي المنتظر قيمة تاريخية كبيرة للنصر، الذي يعود إلى المشهد الختامي للبطولات الآسيوية للمرة الأولى منذ تتويجه بكأس السوبر الآسيوي عام 1998، في الحقبة التي شهدت حضورًا قويًا للعالمي على مستوى القارة.


ويمتلك النصر سجلًا آسيويًا بارزًا، بعدما توج سابقًا بلقب كأس الكؤوس الآسيوية عام 1997، ثم أضاف كأس السوبر الآسيوي عام 1998، إلى جانب وصوله إلى وصافة دوري أبطال آسيا عام 1995، ووصافة كأس الكؤوس عام 1991، ليؤكد حضوره التاريخي بين الأندية السعودية الأكثر ظهورًا في النهائيات القارية.


وجاء تأهل النصر إلى نهائي نسخة 2026 بعد مشوار قوي أعاد الفريق إلى دائرة المنافسة الآسيوية، ومنح جماهيره فرصة عيش ليلة تاريخية جديدة على ملعب الأول بارك، الذي يستعد لاحتضان النهائي وسط ترقب جماهيري كبير.


ويأمل العالمي أن ينجح هذا الجيل في إعادة كتابة التاريخ، وربط الحاضر بالماضي الذهبي للنادي، عبر تحقيق لقب قاري جديد يضاف إلى خزائنه، ويمنح الفريق دفعة معنوية كبيرة في مشروعه الرياضي خلال السنوات المقادمة.


كما يمثل النهائي فرصة للنصر لتأكيد عودته إلى واجهة الكرة الآسيوية، خاصة أن البطولة الحالية تحمل بعدًا مختلفًا للنادي وجماهيره، باعتبارها أقرب محطة لتحقيق إنجاز خارجي طال انتظاره منذ نهاية التسعينات.


آخر لقب آسيوي:


1998 — كأس السوبر الآسيوي


البطولات الآسيوية:


• كأس الكؤوس الآسيوية 1997


• كأس السوبر الآسيوي 1998


الوصافة:


• دوري أبطال آسيا 1995


• كأس الكؤوس الآسيوية 1991.