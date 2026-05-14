تفوق فريق الفتح على ضيفه النجمة بهدفين دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي الفتح باﻷحساء، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وجاء انتصار الفتح بعد خسارتين أعقبتا تعادلين، متجاوزًا ضيفه النجمة 2-0، في انتصاره الخامس بشباك نظيفة في الموسم.


ورفض الفتح أن يودع النجمة، الفريق الهابط قبل 5 جولات من النهاية، مع سجل خالٍ من الخسائر أمامه في دوري روشن السعودي بعدما انتهت مواجهة الفريقين في الدور الأول بالتعادل 1-1.


وأصبح الفتح الفريق الـ16 الذي يُلحق خسارة واحدة على الأقل بالنجمة في مشاركته التاريخية بالدوري السعودي للمحترفين. ويُعد الفتح أحد 8 فرق انتصرت في مواجهة واحدة من اثنتين، فيما انتصرت 8 فرق أخرى في المواجهتين.


وهذه الخسارة الـ24 للنجمة في الموسم، وعليه إذا لم يرد ملامسة الرقم القياسي من الخسائر في موسم واحد أن يتجنب الخسارة في مواجهته الختامية بالدوري أمام الشباب. ويحمل الرائد الرقم القياسي بـ25 خسارة في الموسم الماضي.


وبينما تسبب فهد الزبيدي في ارتداد كرة الهدف الأول في مباراة الفتح والنجمة، فسجل منها الأرجنتيني ماتياس فارغاس الهدف الافتتاحي، تقدم الزبيدي بنفسه لتسجيل الهدف الثاني.


أما ماتياس فارغاس، صاحب الهدف الأول، فكان له دور إضافي في تأمين نتيجة المباراة، لأنه تسبب بحركاته المزعجة في ارتكاب البرتغالي غونزالو رودريغيز (غوغا) مخالفة أمامه، فتعرض لاعب النجمة للبطاقة الحمراء.


ومن المؤسف أن ماتياس فارغاس تأثر بالإصابة، فخرج بعد ذلك بوقت قصير مستبدلًا، خلال مباراة لم يشارك بها الهداف المغربي مراد باتنا.


وتضرر الفتح أيضًا بخروج الإسباني فرناندو باتشيكو، الحارس الأساسي، بحلول الدقيقة الـ63. وحل مكانه الحارس أمين بخاري.


وبذلك يحقق الفتح الفوز في آخر لقاء له هذا الموسم على ملعبه وبين جماهيره، إذ سيخوض الجولة أمام الخلود في الرس.