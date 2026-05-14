تفوق فريق الفتح على ضيفه النجمة بهدفين دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي الفتح باﻷحساء، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
وجاء انتصار الفتح بعد خسارتين أعقبتا تعادلين، متجاوزًا ضيفه النجمة 2-0، في انتصاره الخامس بشباك نظيفة في الموسم.
ورفض الفتح أن يودع النجمة، الفريق الهابط قبل 5 جولات من النهاية، مع سجل خالٍ من الخسائر أمامه في دوري روشن السعودي بعدما انتهت مواجهة الفريقين في الدور الأول بالتعادل 1-1.
وأصبح الفتح الفريق الـ16 الذي يُلحق خسارة واحدة على الأقل بالنجمة في مشاركته التاريخية بالدوري السعودي للمحترفين. ويُعد الفتح أحد 8 فرق انتصرت في مواجهة واحدة من اثنتين، فيما انتصرت 8 فرق أخرى في المواجهتين.
وهذه الخسارة الـ24 للنجمة في الموسم، وعليه إذا لم يرد ملامسة الرقم القياسي من الخسائر في موسم واحد أن يتجنب الخسارة في مواجهته الختامية بالدوري أمام الشباب. ويحمل الرائد الرقم القياسي بـ25 خسارة في الموسم الماضي.
وبينما تسبب فهد الزبيدي في ارتداد كرة الهدف الأول في مباراة الفتح والنجمة، فسجل منها الأرجنتيني ماتياس فارغاس الهدف الافتتاحي، تقدم الزبيدي بنفسه لتسجيل الهدف الثاني.
أما ماتياس فارغاس، صاحب الهدف الأول، فكان له دور إضافي في تأمين نتيجة المباراة، لأنه تسبب بحركاته المزعجة في ارتكاب البرتغالي غونزالو رودريغيز (غوغا) مخالفة أمامه، فتعرض لاعب النجمة للبطاقة الحمراء.
ومن المؤسف أن ماتياس فارغاس تأثر بالإصابة، فخرج بعد ذلك بوقت قصير مستبدلًا، خلال مباراة لم يشارك بها الهداف المغربي مراد باتنا.
وتضرر الفتح أيضًا بخروج الإسباني فرناندو باتشيكو، الحارس الأساسي، بحلول الدقيقة الـ63. وحل مكانه الحارس أمين بخاري.
وبذلك يحقق الفتح الفوز في آخر لقاء له هذا الموسم على ملعبه وبين جماهيره، إذ سيخوض الجولة أمام الخلود في الرس.
The Al-Fateh team triumphed over their guest Al-Najma with a score of two goals to none in the match that brought them together at Al-Fateh Club's stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the 33rd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
The victory for Al-Fateh came after two losses following two draws, surpassing their guest Al-Najma 2-0, marking their fifth win with a clean sheet this season.
Al-Fateh refused to bid farewell to Al-Najma, the team relegated five rounds before the end, maintaining an unbeaten record against them in the Roshan Saudi League after the first round match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Al-Fateh became the 16th team to inflict at least one loss on Al-Najma in their historic participation in the Saudi Professional League. Al-Fateh is one of 8 teams that won in one of two encounters, while 8 other teams won in both encounters.
This is Al-Najma's 24th loss of the season, and if they do not want to touch the record for the most losses in a single season, they must avoid losing in their final league match against Al-Shabab. The record is held by Al-Ra'ed with 25 losses last season.
While Fahd Al-Zubaidi caused the rebound of the ball for the first goal in the match between Al-Fateh and Al-Najma, from which Argentine Matias Vargas scored the opening goal, Al-Zubaidi himself advanced to score the second goal.
As for Matias Vargas, the scorer of the first goal, he played an additional role in securing the match result, as his disruptive movements led to a foul committed by the Portuguese Gonzalo Rodriguez (Guga) against him, resulting in the Al-Najma player receiving a red card.
Unfortunately, Matias Vargas was affected by an injury and left shortly after, being substituted in a match where the Moroccan striker Murad Batna did not participate.
Al-Fateh was also affected by the exit of Spanish goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco in the 63rd minute. He was replaced by goalkeeper Amin Bukhari.
Thus, Al-Fateh achieves victory in their last match of the season at home and in front of their fans, as they will face Al-Khulood in Al-Rass in the upcoming round.