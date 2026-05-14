The Al-Fateh team triumphed over their guest Al-Najma with a score of two goals to none in the match that brought them together at Al-Fateh Club's stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the 33rd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



The victory for Al-Fateh came after two losses following two draws, surpassing their guest Al-Najma 2-0, marking their fifth win with a clean sheet this season.



Al-Fateh refused to bid farewell to Al-Najma, the team relegated five rounds before the end, maintaining an unbeaten record against them in the Roshan Saudi League after the first round match ended in a 1-1 draw.



Al-Fateh became the 16th team to inflict at least one loss on Al-Najma in their historic participation in the Saudi Professional League. Al-Fateh is one of 8 teams that won in one of two encounters, while 8 other teams won in both encounters.



This is Al-Najma's 24th loss of the season, and if they do not want to touch the record for the most losses in a single season, they must avoid losing in their final league match against Al-Shabab. The record is held by Al-Ra'ed with 25 losses last season.



While Fahd Al-Zubaidi caused the rebound of the ball for the first goal in the match between Al-Fateh and Al-Najma, from which Argentine Matias Vargas scored the opening goal, Al-Zubaidi himself advanced to score the second goal.



As for Matias Vargas, the scorer of the first goal, he played an additional role in securing the match result, as his disruptive movements led to a foul committed by the Portuguese Gonzalo Rodriguez (Guga) against him, resulting in the Al-Najma player receiving a red card.



Unfortunately, Matias Vargas was affected by an injury and left shortly after, being substituted in a match where the Moroccan striker Murad Batna did not participate.



Al-Fateh was also affected by the exit of Spanish goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco in the 63rd minute. He was replaced by goalkeeper Amin Bukhari.



Thus, Al-Fateh achieves victory in their last match of the season at home and in front of their fans, as they will face Al-Khulood in Al-Rass in the upcoming round.