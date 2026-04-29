Al-Qadisiyah triumphed over its host, Al-Riyadh, with a score of four clean goals in the match held at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh as part of the 30th round of the Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Qadisiyah, which managed to find the net early after a ground cross from Christopher Banso Bah, converted by Abdullah Al-Salem with his left foot into the net for the first goal of Al-Qadisiyah (7’). Christopher then shone again and hit the net, but the offside flag was raised. His teammate Julian Quinones also scored, but again the offside flag denied Al-Qadisiyah the chance to double their lead.



In the second half, Al-Riyadh nearly equalized, but Mohammed Al-Khaibri's header hit the crossbar. Abdullah Al-Salem shone once more, firing a powerful shot that hit the post and found the net for his second personal goal and Al-Qadisiyah's second goal (77’). His teammate Christopher Banso Bah also excelled with his second assist after he dribbled past the Al-Riyadh defense and delivered a ground cross that Julian Quinones converted into the third goal for Al-Qadisiyah (87’). In stoppage time, Quinones added his second personal goal and the fourth for Al-Qadisiyah (90+5’), ending the match with Al-Qadisiyah winning by four goals to none.



With this result, Al-Qadisiyah achieves its 19th victory and reaches 65 points in fourth place, while Al-Riyadh suffers its 17th loss, remaining at 23 points in 16th place.