تفوق القادسية على مضيفه الرياض بأربعة أهداف نظيفة في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد بالرياض ضمن لقاءات الجولة 30 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية للقادسية وتمكن من هز شباك الرياض مبكراً بعد عرضية أرضية من كريستوفر بونسو باه حولها عبدالله السالم بقدمه اليسرى لداخل الشباك هدفاً أول للقادسية (د:7)، وعاد كريسوفر للتألق وهز الشباك ولكن راية التسلل كانت حاضرة، ومن ثم سجل زميله جوليان كيونيونيس هدفاً ولكن أيضاً راية التسلل حرمت القادسية من مضاعفة النتيجة.


وفي الشوط الثاني، كاد الرياض يدرك التعادل ولكن رأسية محمد الخيبري ارتطمت بالعارضة، وعاد عبدالله السالم للتألق مجدداً إذ سدد كرة قوية ارتطمت بالقائم وسكنت الشباك هدفاً شخصياً ثانياً له وللقادسية (د:77)، وتألق أيضاً زميله كريستوفر بونسو باه بصناعته الثانية بعد أن راوغ دفاع الرياض ولعب كرة عرضية أرضية حولها جوليان كينيونيس للمرمى هدفاً ثالثاً للقادسية (د:87)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع أضاف كينونيس هدفه الشخصي الثاني والرابع للقادسية (د:90+5)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز القادسية بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق القادسية فوزه الـ19 ويصل للنقطة 65 في المركز الرابع، فيما تلقى الرياض الخسارة الـ17 وتجمد رصيده عند 23 نقطة في المركز الـ16.