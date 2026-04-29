حقق الاتحاد انتصاراً مهماً على مضيفه التعاون بهدفين دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة ضمن لقاءات الجولة 30 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


بدأ التعاون اللقاء بقوة وسنحت فرصة محققة بعد عرضية محمد محرزي سددها روجير مارتينيز بجوار القائم، ومن ثم انفرادة من مارين بيتكوف وسددها أرضية بجوار القائم أيضاً، وسدد محمد الكويكبي كرة قوية أمسك بها رايكوفيتش ولعبها مباشرةً للمهاجم يوسف النصيري لكن الحارس مايسون خرج من مرماه وأبعد الكرة برأسه.


وجاء الرد الاتحادي قوياً بعد عرضية رائعة من ماريو ميتاي ووصلت الكرة لزميله حسام عوار الذي سيطر عليها وسددها قوية لترتطم بالحارس مايلسون وتسكن الشباك هدفاً أول للاتحاد (د:19)، وعاد حسام عوار للتألق مجدداً بعد أن مرر كرة حاسمة للمنفرد يوسف النصيري الذي واجه الحارس ميلسون وسددها أرضية لداخل الشباك هدفاً ثانياً للاتحاد (د:52)، وكاد التعاون يقلص النتيجة برأسية روجير مارتينيز ولكن العارضة كانت بالمرصاد، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الاتحاد بهدفين دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الاتحاد فوزه الـ14 ويصل للنقطة 48 في المركز السادس، فيما تلقى التعاون الخسارة التاسعة وتجمد رصيده عند 49 نقطة في المركز الخامس.