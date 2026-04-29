The Union achieved an important victory over its host, Al-Taawoun, with a score of two goals to none in the match held at Al-Taawoun Club's stadium in Buraidah as part of the 30th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



Al-Taawoun started the match strongly, and a clear opportunity arose after a cross from Mohammed Mahrazi, which Roger Martinez shot wide of the post. Then, a one-on-one opportunity for Marin Petkov saw him shoot low past the post as well. Mohammed Al-Kuwaikbi struck a powerful shot that Raikovic saved, and he played it directly to striker Youssef En-Nesyri, but goalkeeper Mailson came out of his goal and cleared the ball with his head.



The Union responded strongly with a brilliant cross from Mario Mitai that reached his teammate Hossam Aouar, who controlled it and fired a powerful shot that deflected off goalkeeper Mailson and found the net for the Union's first goal (19th minute). Hossam Aouar shone again after providing a decisive pass to the unmarked Youssef En-Nesyri, who faced goalkeeper Mailson and shot low into the net for the Union's second goal (52nd minute). Al-Taawoun nearly reduced the deficit with a header from Roger Martinez, but the crossbar was in the way, and the match ended with the Union winning two goals to none.



With this result, the Union achieves its 14th victory and reaches 48 points in sixth place, while Al-Taawoun suffers its ninth loss, remaining at 49 points in fifth place.