حقق الاتحاد انتصاراً مهماً على مضيفه التعاون بهدفين دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة ضمن لقاءات الجولة 30 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
بدأ التعاون اللقاء بقوة وسنحت فرصة محققة بعد عرضية محمد محرزي سددها روجير مارتينيز بجوار القائم، ومن ثم انفرادة من مارين بيتكوف وسددها أرضية بجوار القائم أيضاً، وسدد محمد الكويكبي كرة قوية أمسك بها رايكوفيتش ولعبها مباشرةً للمهاجم يوسف النصيري لكن الحارس مايسون خرج من مرماه وأبعد الكرة برأسه.
وجاء الرد الاتحادي قوياً بعد عرضية رائعة من ماريو ميتاي ووصلت الكرة لزميله حسام عوار الذي سيطر عليها وسددها قوية لترتطم بالحارس مايلسون وتسكن الشباك هدفاً أول للاتحاد (د:19)، وعاد حسام عوار للتألق مجدداً بعد أن مرر كرة حاسمة للمنفرد يوسف النصيري الذي واجه الحارس ميلسون وسددها أرضية لداخل الشباك هدفاً ثانياً للاتحاد (د:52)، وكاد التعاون يقلص النتيجة برأسية روجير مارتينيز ولكن العارضة كانت بالمرصاد، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الاتحاد بهدفين دون مقابل.
وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الاتحاد فوزه الـ14 ويصل للنقطة 48 في المركز السادس، فيما تلقى التعاون الخسارة التاسعة وتجمد رصيده عند 49 نقطة في المركز الخامس.
The Union achieved an important victory over its host, Al-Taawoun, with a score of two goals to none in the match held at Al-Taawoun Club's stadium in Buraidah as part of the 30th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.
Al-Taawoun started the match strongly, and a clear opportunity arose after a cross from Mohammed Mahrazi, which Roger Martinez shot wide of the post. Then, a one-on-one opportunity for Marin Petkov saw him shoot low past the post as well. Mohammed Al-Kuwaikbi struck a powerful shot that Raikovic saved, and he played it directly to striker Youssef En-Nesyri, but goalkeeper Mailson came out of his goal and cleared the ball with his head.
The Union responded strongly with a brilliant cross from Mario Mitai that reached his teammate Hossam Aouar, who controlled it and fired a powerful shot that deflected off goalkeeper Mailson and found the net for the Union's first goal (19th minute). Hossam Aouar shone again after providing a decisive pass to the unmarked Youssef En-Nesyri, who faced goalkeeper Mailson and shot low into the net for the Union's second goal (52nd minute). Al-Taawoun nearly reduced the deficit with a header from Roger Martinez, but the crossbar was in the way, and the match ended with the Union winning two goals to none.
With this result, the Union achieves its 14th victory and reaches 48 points in sixth place, while Al-Taawoun suffers its ninth loss, remaining at 49 points in fifth place.