The Algerian star of Al-Ahli, Riyad Mahrez, has brought Asian titles alongside the clubs he has participated in and played for, after winning the second title in Asia with his current team, Al-Ahli, for the second time in its history.



Mahrez previously won the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City for the first time in the history of the English giant in the 2022-2023 season. He also successfully led Leicester City to win the English Premier League for the first time in its history in the 2015-2016 season, in addition to bringing the Algerian national team back to the podium after a 29-year absence, when they won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019. Now, he has brought the AFC Champions League title to the elite for the second consecutive time.