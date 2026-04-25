جلب النجم الأهلاوي الجزائري رياض محرز الألقاب الآسيوية برفقة الأندية التي شارك فيها ولعب لها، بعد أن حقق اللقب الثاني على صعيد آسيا مع فريقه الحالي الأهلي للمرة الثانية في تاريخه.


وسبق لمحرز التتويج بلقب دوري أبطال أوروبا برفقة فريق مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي للمرة الأولى في تاريخ العملاق الإنجليزي موسم 2022-2023. كما نجح في قيادة فريق ليستر سيتي في موسم 2015-2016 لحصد لقب الدوري الإنجليزي للمرة الأولى في تاريخه، إضافة إلى إعادة منتخب الجزائر لمنصات التتويج بعد غياب استمر 29 عاماً، حينما حصد لقب أمم أفريقيا 2019، وها هو جالب اللقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة للمرة الثانية على التوالي.