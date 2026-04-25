بهذه العبارة «ما بقى إلاّ مدقال وقدوم» خاطب نادي أبها أنصار فريقه عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X»، لتحفيز ودعم ومساندة الفريق في مواجهة الباطن مساء غد (الأحد) عند الساعة 7:10 على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية في المحالة.


وتأكدت عودة أبها إلى مصاف أندية دوري روشن السعودي، إثر فوزه على الطائي في المباراة الأخيرة التي جمعتهما في حائل بنتيجة هدفين مقابل هدف، ووصوله للنقطة 74.