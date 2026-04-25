بهذه العبارة «ما بقى إلاّ مدقال وقدوم» خاطب نادي أبها أنصار فريقه عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X»، لتحفيز ودعم ومساندة الفريق في مواجهة الباطن مساء غد (الأحد) عند الساعة 7:10 على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية في المحالة.
وتأكدت عودة أبها إلى مصاف أندية دوري روشن السعودي، إثر فوزه على الطائي في المباراة الأخيرة التي جمعتهما في حائل بنتيجة هدفين مقابل هدف، ووصوله للنقطة 74.
With the phrase "Only a medal and a welcome are left," Abha Club addressed its supporters through the social media platform "X," to motivate, support, and back the team in their match against Al-Batin tomorrow (Sunday) at 7:10 PM at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahala.
Abha's return to the ranks of the Roshan Saudi League clubs has been confirmed following their victory over Al-Tai in the last match they played in Hail, with a score of two goals to one, bringing their points total to 74.