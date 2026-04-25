With the phrase "Only a medal and a welcome are left," Abha Club addressed its supporters through the social media platform "X," to motivate, support, and back the team in their match against Al-Batin tomorrow (Sunday) at 7:10 PM at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahala.



Abha's return to the ranks of the Roshan Saudi League clubs has been confirmed following their victory over Al-Tai in the last match they played in Hail, with a score of two goals to one, bringing their points total to 74.