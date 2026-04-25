The German Matthias Jaissle has made an exceptional achievement in the records of Asian football, after leading Al Ahly Club to win the AFC Champions League title for the second consecutive time, following a victory over Machida Zelvia with a score of one goal to none in the final.



With this achievement, Jaissle has become the youngest coach to win the Asian title in its modern format twice in a row, a feat that reflects his high technical abilities and leadership personality, despite his relatively new coaching experience at this level.



The German coach led his team steadily throughout the tournament, presenting a comprehensive tactical system that combined defensive solidity with offensive effectiveness, confirming that Al Ahly's project is confidently moving towards continental dominance.



This victory is a culmination of the continuous work within the club, as Jaissle succeeded in creating a competitive team that not only reaches the finals but also knows how to clinch them, placing his name among the great coaches in the Asian continent through the widest doors.