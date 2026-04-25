سطّر الألماني ماتياس يايسله إنجازاً استثنائياً في سجلات الكرة الآسيوية، بعدما قاد النادي الأهلي للتتويج بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة للمرة الثانية على التوالي، عقب الفوز على ماتشيدا زيليفيا بهدف دون رد في النهائي.
وبات يايسله بهذا الإنجاز أصغر مدرب يحقق اللقب الآسيوي بنظامه الحديث مرتين متتاليتين، في إنجاز يعكس قدراته الفنية العالية وشخصيته القيادية، رغم حداثة تجربته التدريبية على هذا المستوى.
وقاد المدرب الألماني فريقه بثبات خلال مشوار البطولة، مقدماً منظومة تكتيكية متكاملة جمعت بين الصلابة الدفاعية والفاعلية الهجومية، ليؤكد أن مشروع الأهلي يسير بخطى واثقة نحو الهيمنة القارية.
ويُعد هذا التتويج تتويجاً للعمل المستمر داخل النادي، إذ نجح يايسله في صناعة فريق منافس لا يكتفي بالوصول، بل يعرف كيف يحسم النهائيات، ليضع اسمه في قائمة المدربين الكبار في القارة الآسيوية من أوسع أبوابها.
The German Matthias Jaissle has made an exceptional achievement in the records of Asian football, after leading Al Ahly Club to win the AFC Champions League title for the second consecutive time, following a victory over Machida Zelvia with a score of one goal to none in the final.
With this achievement, Jaissle has become the youngest coach to win the Asian title in its modern format twice in a row, a feat that reflects his high technical abilities and leadership personality, despite his relatively new coaching experience at this level.
The German coach led his team steadily throughout the tournament, presenting a comprehensive tactical system that combined defensive solidity with offensive effectiveness, confirming that Al Ahly's project is confidently moving towards continental dominance.
This victory is a culmination of the continuous work within the club, as Jaissle succeeded in creating a competitive team that not only reaches the finals but also knows how to clinch them, placing his name among the great coaches in the Asian continent through the widest doors.