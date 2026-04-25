سطّر الألماني ماتياس يايسله إنجازاً استثنائياً في سجلات الكرة الآسيوية، بعدما قاد النادي الأهلي للتتويج بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة للمرة الثانية على التوالي، عقب الفوز على ماتشيدا زيليفيا بهدف دون رد في النهائي.


وبات يايسله بهذا الإنجاز أصغر مدرب يحقق اللقب الآسيوي بنظامه الحديث مرتين متتاليتين، في إنجاز يعكس قدراته الفنية العالية وشخصيته القيادية، رغم حداثة تجربته التدريبية على هذا المستوى.


وقاد المدرب الألماني فريقه بثبات خلال مشوار البطولة، مقدماً منظومة تكتيكية متكاملة جمعت بين الصلابة الدفاعية والفاعلية الهجومية، ليؤكد أن مشروع الأهلي يسير بخطى واثقة نحو الهيمنة القارية.


ويُعد هذا التتويج تتويجاً للعمل المستمر داخل النادي، إذ نجح يايسله في صناعة فريق منافس لا يكتفي بالوصول، بل يعرف كيف يحسم النهائيات، ليضع اسمه في قائمة المدربين الكبار في القارة الآسيوية من أوسع أبوابها.