كشف الأمير سلمان بن عبد الله بن سلمان آل سعود، الرئيس التنفيذي لنادي سباقات الخيل، عن إستراتيجية النادي في توسيع آفاق التعاون مع القطاع الخاص، من خلال طرح مجموعة من الفرص الاستثمارية الواعدة في مختلف المجالات الرياضية.


وأوضح في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن النادي يهدف لاستعراض المحفظة الاستثمارية المتنوعة التي يمتلكها، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الفرص تشمل جوانب متعددة تبدأ من صلب الرياضة عبر المزادات وتطوير المضامير والأندية المرافقة، وصولاً إلى استثمارات عقارية ضخمة ومغرية موزعة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.


وأكد الأمير سلمان بن عبد الله أن النادي يفتح أبوابه للشراكات والرعايات، خاصة في المناسبات الكبرى التي تعد منصة مثالية للتواصل مع كبار المستثمرين وملاك الخيل، الذين يمتلكون استثمارات واسعة في قطاعات اقتصادية متنوعة، مما يعزز من قيمة الاستثمار الرياضي ويخلق فرصاً جديدة للنمو تحت مظلة نادي سباقات الخيل.