Prince Salman bin Abdullah bin Salman Al Saud, the CEO of the Horse Racing Club, revealed the club's strategy to expand cooperation with the private sector by presenting a range of promising investment opportunities in various sports fields.



He explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that the club aims to showcase its diverse investment portfolio, noting that these opportunities encompass multiple aspects starting from the core of sports through auctions and the development of tracks and accompanying clubs, reaching up to massive and enticing real estate investments distributed across various regions of the Kingdom.



Prince Salman bin Abdullah confirmed that the club is open to partnerships and sponsorships, especially during major events that serve as an ideal platform for connecting with prominent investors and horse owners who have extensive investments in various economic sectors, thereby enhancing the value of sports investment and creating new growth opportunities under the umbrella of the Horse Racing Club.