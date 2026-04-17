FC Barcelona announced yesterday (Thursday) that it has filed a new complaint with the European Football Association "UEFA" against the referees of its matches against Atlético Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona exited the tournament after losing 3-2 on aggregate, having lost 2-0 in the first leg and won 2-1 in the second leg.

Previous Complaint Rejected

Barcelona had previously filed a complaint after the first leg due to the referee not awarding a penalty kick, but the Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Committee deemed it unacceptable.

Barcelona Escalates Against Refereeing

The Catalan club stated in a press release: "FC Barcelona has submitted a complaint to UEFA regarding the refereeing performance in the quarter-final match of the UEFA Champions League held against Atlético Madrid."

The statement added: "The club believes that during both the first and second leg matches, many refereeing decisions were made that did not comply with the laws of the game, due to incorrect application of the regulations and the VAR system not intervening appropriately in clearly significant situations."

It continued: "According to FC Barcelona, the accumulation of these errors had a direct impact on the course of the matches and on the final result, causing significant sporting and financial damage to the club."

The statement concluded: "Through this complaint, the club reiterates the requests it previously made to UEFA, while also offering to cooperate with the organization to improve the refereeing system to ensure a stricter, fairer, and more transparent application of the laws of the game."