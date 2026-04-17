أعلن نادي برشلونة الإسباني، أمس (الخميس)، تقدمه بشكوى جديدة إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا» ضد حكام مباراتيه أمام أتلتيكو مدريد في ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.

وودّع برشلونة البطولة بعد خسارته 3-2 بمجموع المباراتين، حيث خسر 2-0 في لقاء الذهاب، وفاز 2-1 في مواجهة الإياب.

شكوى سابقة مرفوضة

وكان برشلونة قد تقدم بشكوى عقب لقاء الذهاب بسبب عدم احتساب الحكم ركلة جزاء له، لكن لجنة الرقابة والأخلاقيات والانضباط اعتبرتها غير مقبولة.

برشلونة يصعّد ضد التحكيم

وقال النادي الكتالوني في بيان: «قدم نادي برشلونة شكوى إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم بشأن أداء التحكيم في مباراة ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا التي أقيمت ضد أتلتيكو مدريد».

وأضاف البيان: «يرى النادي أنه خلال مباراتي الذهاب والإياب، تم اتخاذ العديد من قرارات التحكيم التي لم تتوافق مع قوانين اللعبة، نتيجة لتطبيق غير صحيح للوائح وعدم تدخل نظام «VAR» بشكل مناسب في الحالات ذات الأهمية الواضحة».

وتابع: «وفقاً لنادي برشلونة، فإن تراكم هذه الأخطاء كان له تأثير مباشر على مجريات المباريات وعلى النتيجة النهائية للمباراة، ما تسبب في أضرار رياضية ومالية كبيرة للنادي».

وختم البيان: «من خلال هذه الشكوى، يكرر النادي الطلبات التي قدمها سابقاً إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم، وفي الوقت نفسه، يعرض التعاون مع المنظمة بهدف تحسين نظام التحكيم لضمان تطبيق أكثر صرامة وعدلاً وشفافية لقوانين اللعبة»