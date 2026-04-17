أعلن نادي برشلونة الإسباني، أمس (الخميس)، تقدمه بشكوى جديدة إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا» ضد حكام مباراتيه أمام أتلتيكو مدريد في ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.
وودّع برشلونة البطولة بعد خسارته 3-2 بمجموع المباراتين، حيث خسر 2-0 في لقاء الذهاب، وفاز 2-1 في مواجهة الإياب.
شكوى سابقة مرفوضة
وكان برشلونة قد تقدم بشكوى عقب لقاء الذهاب بسبب عدم احتساب الحكم ركلة جزاء له، لكن لجنة الرقابة والأخلاقيات والانضباط اعتبرتها غير مقبولة.
برشلونة يصعّد ضد التحكيم
وقال النادي الكتالوني في بيان: «قدم نادي برشلونة شكوى إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم بشأن أداء التحكيم في مباراة ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا التي أقيمت ضد أتلتيكو مدريد».
وأضاف البيان: «يرى النادي أنه خلال مباراتي الذهاب والإياب، تم اتخاذ العديد من قرارات التحكيم التي لم تتوافق مع قوانين اللعبة، نتيجة لتطبيق غير صحيح للوائح وعدم تدخل نظام «VAR» بشكل مناسب في الحالات ذات الأهمية الواضحة».
وتابع: «وفقاً لنادي برشلونة، فإن تراكم هذه الأخطاء كان له تأثير مباشر على مجريات المباريات وعلى النتيجة النهائية للمباراة، ما تسبب في أضرار رياضية ومالية كبيرة للنادي».
وختم البيان: «من خلال هذه الشكوى، يكرر النادي الطلبات التي قدمها سابقاً إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم، وفي الوقت نفسه، يعرض التعاون مع المنظمة بهدف تحسين نظام التحكيم لضمان تطبيق أكثر صرامة وعدلاً وشفافية لقوانين اللعبة»
FC Barcelona announced yesterday (Thursday) that it has filed a new complaint with the European Football Association "UEFA" against the referees of its matches against Atlético Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
Barcelona exited the tournament after losing 3-2 on aggregate, having lost 2-0 in the first leg and won 2-1 in the second leg.
Previous Complaint Rejected
Barcelona had previously filed a complaint after the first leg due to the referee not awarding a penalty kick, but the Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Committee deemed it unacceptable.
Barcelona Escalates Against Refereeing
The Catalan club stated in a press release: "FC Barcelona has submitted a complaint to UEFA regarding the refereeing performance in the quarter-final match of the UEFA Champions League held against Atlético Madrid."
The statement added: "The club believes that during both the first and second leg matches, many refereeing decisions were made that did not comply with the laws of the game, due to incorrect application of the regulations and the VAR system not intervening appropriately in clearly significant situations."
It continued: "According to FC Barcelona, the accumulation of these errors had a direct impact on the course of the matches and on the final result, causing significant sporting and financial damage to the club."
The statement concluded: "Through this complaint, the club reiterates the requests it previously made to UEFA, while also offering to cooperate with the organization to improve the refereeing system to ensure a stricter, fairer, and more transparent application of the laws of the game."