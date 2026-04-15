أكد النجم الاتحادي السابق نايف هزازي لـ«عكاظ» أن فريق الاتحاد استطاع تحقيق الفوز على فريق الوحدة الإماراتي بهدف دون مقابل، وتأهل لدور ربع النهائي في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، بروح اللاعبين، وحرصهم على الظهور بالشكل الرائع، وتشريف الوطن في البطولة الآسيوية، والسعي لحصد اللقب القاري بمشيئة الله.


وأوضح هزازي أنه دائماً مع الاتحاد ويبقى حبه في القلب، مثنياً على حرص الإدارة الاتحادية على دعوتهم للحضور في مباريات العميد، متمنياً التوفيق للفريق الاتحادي بتحقيق الانتصار على فريق ماتشيدا الياباني والتأهل لدور نصف النهائي في البطولة الآسيوية.


وأشار هزازي إلى تكاتف الاتحاديين حول الفريق الكروي في الوقت الحالي، وبروح الفريق الواحد، مشيداً بوجود الكباتنة محمد نور وحمد المنتشري في التوقيت المناسب مع الفريق، في ظل الخبرة الكبيرة في تهيئة الأجواء المناسبة داخل الفريق الكروي من أجل تحقيق البطولة الآسيوية.


واختتم حيثه بقوله: «تبقى جماهير الاتحاد الداعم الحقيقي للفريق الكروي، من خلال التشجيع والمساندة للاعبين من أجل تحقيق الانتصارات ومواصلة المشوار نحو حصد اللقب القاري والوصول للعالمية».