The former Ittihad star Naif Hazzazi confirmed to "Okaz" that the Ittihad team managed to win against the UAE's Al Wahda with a score of one goal to none, qualifying for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs, thanks to the spirit of the players and their eagerness to shine and honor the nation in the Asian championship, striving to win the continental title, God willing.



Hazzazi explained that he is always with Ittihad and that his love for the club remains in his heart, praising the Ittihad administration for inviting them to attend the matches of the team, wishing success for the Ittihad team in achieving victory over the Japanese team Machida and qualifying for the semi-finals of the Asian championship.



Hazzazi pointed out the solidarity of the Ittihad supporters around the football team at the moment, with a spirit of unity, praising the presence of captains Mohammed Noor and Hamad Al-Montashari at the right time with the team, given their vast experience in creating the right atmosphere within the football team to achieve the Asian championship.



He concluded by saying: "The Ittihad fans remain the true supporters of the football team, through their encouragement and support for the players to achieve victories and continue the journey towards winning the continental title and reaching global recognition."