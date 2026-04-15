The Union star Abdulrahman Al-Aboud succeeded in strongly contributing to his team's victory over Al-Wahda of the UAE in the Round of 16 after he managed to earn a penalty kick that was successfully converted by the team captain Fabinho, shaking the net of the Emirati team and allowing Al-Ittihad to advance to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.



Al-Aboud also contributed to supporting the Union team morally by purchasing 500 tickets that were distributed to the fans, and hosting a dinner for his fellow players in a wonderful atmosphere that reflects the spirit of a united team, with everyone keen to present a different artistic performance and compete for the title of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.