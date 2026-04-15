نجح النجم الاتحادي عبدالرحمن العبود في المساهمة بقوة في تحقيق فريقه للانتصار على الوحدة الإماراتي في دور ثمن النهائي بعد أن استطاع الحصول على ركلة جزاء نجح في تسديدها قائد الفريق فابينهو وهز شباك الفريق الإماراتي وتأهل العميد لدور ربع النهائي في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.
وساهم العبود في دعم الفريق الاتحادي معنوياً من خلال شراء 500 تذكرة تم توزيعها للجماهير، وإقامة مأدبة عشاء لزملائه اللاعبين وسط أجواء رائعة تعكس روح الفريق الواحد، وحرص الجميع على الظهور بشكل فني مختلف والمنافسة على حصد لقب دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.
The Union star Abdulrahman Al-Aboud succeeded in strongly contributing to his team's victory over Al-Wahda of the UAE in the Round of 16 after he managed to earn a penalty kick that was successfully converted by the team captain Fabinho, shaking the net of the Emirati team and allowing Al-Ittihad to advance to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.
Al-Aboud also contributed to supporting the Union team morally by purchasing 500 tickets that were distributed to the fans, and hosting a dinner for his fellow players in a wonderful atmosphere that reflects the spirit of a united team, with everyone keen to present a different artistic performance and compete for the title of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.