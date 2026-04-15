نجح النجم الاتحادي عبدالرحمن العبود في المساهمة بقوة في تحقيق فريقه للانتصار على الوحدة الإماراتي في دور ثمن النهائي بعد أن استطاع الحصول على ركلة جزاء نجح في تسديدها قائد الفريق فابينهو وهز شباك الفريق الإماراتي وتأهل العميد لدور ربع النهائي في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.


وساهم العبود في دعم الفريق الاتحادي معنوياً من خلال شراء 500 تذكرة تم توزيعها للجماهير، وإقامة مأدبة عشاء لزملائه اللاعبين وسط أجواء رائعة تعكس روح الفريق الواحد، وحرص الجميع على الظهور بشكل فني مختلف والمنافسة على حصد لقب دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.