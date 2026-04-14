The European Football Association "UEFA" rejected the complaint submitted by the Spanish club Barcelona against the refereeing crew of their match against Atletico Madrid, which took place last Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, ending in a 2-0 loss for the "Blaugrana".

Reason for the Complaint

Barcelona focused its complaint on a specific incident that occurred in the 54th minute of the match, concerning one of Atletico Madrid's players touching the ball with his hand inside the penalty area, without a penalty being awarded.

UEFA Statement

UEFA stated in a statement: "Following the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, which took place on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, FC Barcelona submitted a protest regarding a refereeing decision, but the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body deemed this protest inadmissible."

Return Leg Date

Barcelona will visit Atletico Madrid today (Tuesday) at 10:00 PM at the "Metropolitano Stadium" to determine who advances to the semi-finals.