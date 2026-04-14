رفض الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا» الشكوى المقدمة من نادي برشلونة الإسباني ضد طاقم تحكيم مباراته أمام أتلتيكو مدريد، التي أُقيمت الأربعاء الماضي في ذهاب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، وانتهت بخسارة «البلوغرانا» 2-0.
سبب الشكوى
وكان برشلونة قد ركّز في شكواه على لقطة محددة وقعت في الدقيقة 54 من المباراة، تتعلق بلمس أحد لاعبي أتلتيكو مدريد الكرة بيده داخل منطقة الجزاء، من دون أن تُحتسب ركلة جزاء.
بيان «يويفا»
وقال «يويفا» في بيان: «عقب مباراة ذهاب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، التي أُقيمت يوم الأربعاء الـ8 من أبريل 2026 بين برشلونة وأتلتيكو مدريد، قدم نادي برشلونة احتجاجاً يتعلق بقرار تحكيمي، لكن لجنة الرقابة والأخلاقيات والانضباط اعتبرت أن هذا الاحتجاج غير مقبول».
موعد لقاء الإياب
ويحل برشلونة ضيفاً على أتلتيكو مدريد، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عند الـ10:00 مساءً، على ملعب «طيران الرياض ميتروبوليتانو»، لحسم المتأهل إلى نصف النهائي.
The European Football Association "UEFA" rejected the complaint submitted by the Spanish club Barcelona against the refereeing crew of their match against Atletico Madrid, which took place last Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, ending in a 2-0 loss for the "Blaugrana".
Reason for the Complaint
Barcelona focused its complaint on a specific incident that occurred in the 54th minute of the match, concerning one of Atletico Madrid's players touching the ball with his hand inside the penalty area, without a penalty being awarded.
UEFA Statement
UEFA stated in a statement: "Following the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, which took place on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, FC Barcelona submitted a protest regarding a refereeing decision, but the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body deemed this protest inadmissible."
Return Leg Date
Barcelona will visit Atletico Madrid today (Tuesday) at 10:00 PM at the "Metropolitano Stadium" to determine who advances to the semi-finals.