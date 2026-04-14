رفض الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا» الشكوى المقدمة من نادي برشلونة الإسباني ضد طاقم تحكيم مباراته أمام أتلتيكو مدريد، التي أُقيمت الأربعاء الماضي في ذهاب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، وانتهت بخسارة «البلوغرانا» 2-0.

سبب الشكوى

وكان برشلونة قد ركّز في شكواه على لقطة محددة وقعت في الدقيقة 54 من المباراة، تتعلق بلمس أحد لاعبي أتلتيكو مدريد الكرة بيده داخل منطقة الجزاء، من دون أن تُحتسب ركلة جزاء.

بيان «يويفا»

وقال «يويفا» في بيان: «عقب مباراة ذهاب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، التي أُقيمت يوم الأربعاء الـ8 من أبريل 2026 بين برشلونة وأتلتيكو مدريد، قدم نادي برشلونة احتجاجاً يتعلق بقرار تحكيمي، لكن لجنة الرقابة والأخلاقيات والانضباط اعتبرت أن هذا الاحتجاج غير مقبول».

موعد لقاء الإياب

ويحل برشلونة ضيفاً على أتلتيكو مدريد، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عند الـ10:00 مساءً، على ملعب «طيران الرياض ميتروبوليتانو»، لحسم المتأهل إلى نصف النهائي.