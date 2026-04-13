شهدت المواجهات الآسيوية السابقة بين الاتحاد السعودي والوحدة الإماراتي صراعاً متقلباً لا يعترف بثبات النتائج، ما يضفي طابعاً خاصاً من الإثارة قبل مواجهتهما المرتقبة ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.
ونجح الاتحاد في نسخة 2010 في التفوق على الوحدة بعدما حقق انتصارين كبيرين بنتيجتي (4-0) و(2-0)، مؤكداً حضوره القوي آسيوياً.
واستطاع الوحدة في نسخة 2011، قلب المعادلة بفوز لافت بثلاثية نظيفة، إلى جانب تعادل سلبي، في مؤشر واضح على قدرة الفريق الإماراتي على الرد وعدم الاستسلام.
وفي عام 2019، تواصلت الندية بين الفريقين، إذ انتهت إحدى المواجهات بالتعادل (1-1)، قبل أن يحقق الوحدة فوزاً كبيراً (4-1)، ليؤكد مجدداً أن الكفة ليست ثابتة للاتحاد، كما أكد الفريق الإماراتي تفوقه في النسخة الحالية من دوري أبطال آسيا بفوز جديد في دور المجموعات (2-1)، ما يزيد من سخونة المواجهة القادمة.
وتعكس هذه النتائج المتباينة تاريخاً من الصراع المفتوح بين فريقي الاتحاد والوحدة، إذ تغيب الأفضلية المطلقة لأي طرف، وتحضر المفاجآت كعنوان دائم. وبناءً على ذلك، تبدو المواجهة القادمة بين الفريقين مفتوحة على جميع الاحتمالات، في قمة آسيوية يصعب التنبؤ بنتيجتها.
The previous Asian encounters between Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia and Al-Wahda of the UAE have witnessed a fluctuating rivalry that does not recognize stable outcomes, adding a special thrill before their anticipated clash in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.
In the 2010 edition, Al-Ittihad succeeded in overcoming Al-Wahda with two significant victories of (4-0) and (2-0), confirming their strong presence in Asia.
In the 2011 edition, Al-Wahda managed to turn the tables with a remarkable win of three clean goals, alongside a goalless draw, clearly indicating the UAE team's ability to respond and not give up.
In 2019, the rivalry continued between the two teams, with one match ending in a draw (1-1), before Al-Wahda achieved a significant victory (4-1), reaffirming that the balance is not fixed in favor of Al-Ittihad. The UAE team also confirmed its superiority in the current edition of the AFC Champions League with a new win in the group stage (2-1), increasing the intensity of the upcoming match.
These varying results reflect a history of open conflict between Al-Ittihad and Al-Wahda, where absolute superiority is absent for either side, and surprises are a constant theme. Accordingly, the upcoming encounter between the two teams appears open to all possibilities, in an Asian summit where predicting the outcome is difficult.