The previous Asian encounters between Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia and Al-Wahda of the UAE have witnessed a fluctuating rivalry that does not recognize stable outcomes, adding a special thrill before their anticipated clash in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.



In the 2010 edition, Al-Ittihad succeeded in overcoming Al-Wahda with two significant victories of (4-0) and (2-0), confirming their strong presence in Asia.



In the 2011 edition, Al-Wahda managed to turn the tables with a remarkable win of three clean goals, alongside a goalless draw, clearly indicating the UAE team's ability to respond and not give up.



In 2019, the rivalry continued between the two teams, with one match ending in a draw (1-1), before Al-Wahda achieved a significant victory (4-1), reaffirming that the balance is not fixed in favor of Al-Ittihad. The UAE team also confirmed its superiority in the current edition of the AFC Champions League with a new win in the group stage (2-1), increasing the intensity of the upcoming match.



These varying results reflect a history of open conflict between Al-Ittihad and Al-Wahda, where absolute superiority is absent for either side, and surprises are a constant theme. Accordingly, the upcoming encounter between the two teams appears open to all possibilities, in an Asian summit where predicting the outcome is difficult.