Lucas Silva, the first team football player of Al-Duhail SC in Qatar, confirmed during the press conference held this morning (Sunday) at the media center in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah before facing Al-Ahli tomorrow (Monday), that the team has prepared well for the match and we are ready for the tough game.



Silva opened his statements during the press conference by saying: "It will be a tough match, I think we all realize that. We have prepared very well throughout the week, and I believe we have also been at the peak of our focus on that match for the entire past month."



Silva concluded his statements by saying: "We have done our work in every training session, and also during the two matches we played in Qatar. We have prepared well and know a lot of information about the opponent in tomorrow's match, and it will definitely be a tough encounter, but we are ready to play."