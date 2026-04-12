أكد لوكاس سيلفا لاعب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الدحيل القطري خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أقيم صباح اليوم (الأحد) في قاعة المركز الإعلامي بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة قبل مواجهة الأهلي غدا (الاثنين)، أن الفريق استعد بشكل جيد للمواجهة، وأصبحنا جاهزين للمباراة الصعبة.
سيلفا افتتح تصريحاته خلال المؤتمر الصحفي قائلا: «ستكون مباراة صعبة، أعتقد أننا جميعاً ندرك ذلك، لقد استعددنا بشكل جيد للغاية طوال الأسبوع، وأعتقد أننا كنا في قمة تركيزنا أيضا على تلك المواجهة طوال الشهر الماضي».
واختتم سيلفا تصريحاته قائلا: «لقد قمنا بعملنا في كل حصة تدريبية، وأيضاً خلال المباراتين اللتين خضناهما في قطر، لقد تحضرنا جيداً ونعرف الكثير من المعلومات عن المنافس في مباراة الغد وبالتأكيد ستكون مواجهة صعبة، لكننا جاهزون للعب».
Lucas Silva, the first team football player of Al-Duhail SC in Qatar, confirmed during the press conference held this morning (Sunday) at the media center in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah before facing Al-Ahli tomorrow (Monday), that the team has prepared well for the match and we are ready for the tough game.
Silva opened his statements during the press conference by saying: "It will be a tough match, I think we all realize that. We have prepared very well throughout the week, and I believe we have also been at the peak of our focus on that match for the entire past month."
Silva concluded his statements by saying: "We have done our work in every training session, and also during the two matches we played in Qatar. We have prepared well and know a lot of information about the opponent in tomorrow's match, and it will definitely be a tough encounter, but we are ready to play."