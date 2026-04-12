Italian coach Roberto Mancini of Qatar's Al Sadd spoke about the strength and difficulty of the upcoming match against Al Hilal in the Round of 16 of the 2025-2026 AFC Champions League.



Mancini said during the press conference for the match, which was held in the media center of Prince Abdullah Al Faisal City in Jeddah: "We are expecting a strong and difficult match against Saudi Al Hilal, which is considered one of the best teams in Asia. We have prepared well for this tough and strong match; we were out of the tournament when I joined the team, but now we will face a strong team in the knockout stage."



Regarding his encounter with Al Hilal's coach Inzaghi, Roberto said: "Inzaghi was my player and he played well; now he is a coach and has achieved great success in coaching, and I like him a lot. He has done a wonderful job in Italy and is now doing exceptional work with Al Hilal."



The Al Sadd coach concluded his remarks by stating that changing the tournament format is not easy, and playing a single match is definitely more challenging than playing two matches.



For his part, Al Sadd captain Hassan Al Haydos described the match against Al Hilal as difficult for both teams, saying: "It will be a strong match against a great team, and I hope for success for my team and to show in a distinctive way so that we can win and advance to the next round."



Al Haydos concluded his remarks by saying: "The atmosphere within the team is very positive, and everyone is ready and optimistic. We will present a strong match against Al Hilal."