تحدث الإيطالي روبرتو مانشيني مدرب فريق السد القطري عن قوة وصعوبة المواجهة القادمة أمام الهلال في دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025-2026.


وقال مانشيني خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الخاص بالمباراة، والذي أقيم في قاعة المركز الإعلامي لمدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة: «تنتظرنا مباراة قوية وصعبة أمام الهلال السعودي، والذي يعتبر من أفضل الفرق في قارة آسيا، ونحن استعدينا جيداً للمباراة الصعبة والقوية، لقد كنا خارج البطولة عندما حضرت للفريق ولكن الآن سنواجه فريقاً قوياً في دور الثمن النهائي».


وعن مواجهته لمدرب الهلال إنزاغي، قال روبرتو: «إنزاغي كان لاعبي وكان يلعب جيداً، والآن هو مدرب وحقق نجاحات كبيرة في التدريب وأنا أحبه كثيراً، لقد قدم عملاً رائعاً داخل إيطاليا والآن يقدم عملاً مميزاً مع الهلال».


وأشار مدرب السد في نهاية حديثه إلى أن تغيير نظام البطولة ليس سهلاً، ولعب مباراة واحدة أصعب بكل تأكيد من مباراتين.


من جانبه، وصف قائد فريق السد القطري حسن الهيدوس مباراة الهلال بالصعبة على الفريقين، إذ قال: «ستكون مباراة قوية أمام فريق كبير، وأتمنى التوفيق لفريقي والظهور بطريقة مميزة ونحقق الفوز والعبور للدور الثاني».


واختتم الهيدوس حديثه قائلاً: «الأجواء داخل الفريق إيجابية جداً والجميع جاهز ومتفائل، سنقدم مباراة قوية أمام فريق الهلال».