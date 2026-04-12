واصل النصر سلسلة انتصاراته بعد تفوقه على مضيفه الأخدود بهدفين دون مقابل، وبالنتيجة ذاتها تجاوز الحزم ضيفه الفيحاء، فيما انتصر النجمة على ضيفه نيوم بهدفين لهدف، وبالنتيجة ذاتها فاز الخلود على مضيفه التعاون، ضمن لقاءات الجولة 28 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.

على مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بنجران، حقق النصر انتصاره الـ14 على التوالي بعد تفوقه على مضيفه نجران بهدفين دون مقابل، وأحرز الأسطورة البرتغالية كريستيانو رونالدو الهدف الأول بعد مرور 15 دقيقة من انطلاقة المباراة، ومع بداية الشوط الثاني ضاعف جواو فيليكس النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الثاني للنصر (د:46)، ليحقق النصر انتصاره الـ24 ويصل للنقطة 73 متربعاً على صدارة الدوري، فيما تلقى الأخدود الخسارة الـ20 وتجمد رصيده عند 16 نقطة في المركز الـ17.

وعلى ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، تمسك النجمة بآماله في البقاء ضمن دوري المحترفين بعد فوزه على ضيفه نيوم بهدفين لهدف، وأحرز محمد العقل الهدف الأول للنجمة (د:43)، لكنه تحصل على بطاقة حمراء بعد 4 دقائق بقرار من مساعد الحكم، ومع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني سجل بلال بوطوبة الهدف الثاني للنجمة (د:47)، وقلص نيوم النتيجة عن طريق أمادو كوني (د:56)، وبهذه النتيجة يحقق النجمة فوزه الثاني ويصل للنقطة 11 في المركز الـ18 (الأخير)، فيما تلقى نيوم الخسارة الـ12 وتجمد رصيده عند 39 نقطة في المركز الثامن.

وعلى ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، انتصر الحزم على ضيفه الفيحاء بهدفين دون مقابل، وجاء الهدف الأول عن طريق يوسف الشمري (د:8)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع سجل عمر السومة الهدف الثاني للحزم (د:90+9)، ليحقق الحزم فوزه التاسع ويصل للنقطة 34 في المركز التاسع، فيما تلقى الفيحاء الخسارة الـ13 وتجمد رصيده عند 34 نقطة في المركز العاشر.

وعلى ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة حقق الخلود ثلاث نقاط ثمينة بعد فوزه على مضيفه التعاون، وتقدم الخلود أولاً عن طريق شاكيل بيناس من ركلة جزاء (د:4)، وتمكن التعاون من تسجيل هدف التعادل بواسطة مدافعه محمد الدوسري (د:8)، وعاد الخلود للتقدم مجدداً بواسطة جوجا (د:28)، وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الخلود فوزه التاسع ويصل للنقطة 29 في المركز الـ13، فيما تلقى التعاون الخسارة الثامنة وتجمد رصيده عند 46 نقطة في المركز الخامس.