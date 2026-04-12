واصل النصر سلسلة انتصاراته بعد تفوقه على مضيفه الأخدود بهدفين دون مقابل، وبالنتيجة ذاتها تجاوز الحزم ضيفه الفيحاء، فيما انتصر النجمة على ضيفه نيوم بهدفين لهدف، وبالنتيجة ذاتها فاز الخلود على مضيفه التعاون، ضمن لقاءات الجولة 28 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
على مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بنجران، حقق النصر انتصاره الـ14 على التوالي بعد تفوقه على مضيفه نجران بهدفين دون مقابل، وأحرز الأسطورة البرتغالية كريستيانو رونالدو الهدف الأول بعد مرور 15 دقيقة من انطلاقة المباراة، ومع بداية الشوط الثاني ضاعف جواو فيليكس النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الثاني للنصر (د:46)، ليحقق النصر انتصاره الـ24 ويصل للنقطة 73 متربعاً على صدارة الدوري، فيما تلقى الأخدود الخسارة الـ20 وتجمد رصيده عند 16 نقطة في المركز الـ17.
وعلى ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، تمسك النجمة بآماله في البقاء ضمن دوري المحترفين بعد فوزه على ضيفه نيوم بهدفين لهدف، وأحرز محمد العقل الهدف الأول للنجمة (د:43)، لكنه تحصل على بطاقة حمراء بعد 4 دقائق بقرار من مساعد الحكم، ومع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني سجل بلال بوطوبة الهدف الثاني للنجمة (د:47)، وقلص نيوم النتيجة عن طريق أمادو كوني (د:56)، وبهذه النتيجة يحقق النجمة فوزه الثاني ويصل للنقطة 11 في المركز الـ18 (الأخير)، فيما تلقى نيوم الخسارة الـ12 وتجمد رصيده عند 39 نقطة في المركز الثامن.
وعلى ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، انتصر الحزم على ضيفه الفيحاء بهدفين دون مقابل، وجاء الهدف الأول عن طريق يوسف الشمري (د:8)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع سجل عمر السومة الهدف الثاني للحزم (د:90+9)، ليحقق الحزم فوزه التاسع ويصل للنقطة 34 في المركز التاسع، فيما تلقى الفيحاء الخسارة الـ13 وتجمد رصيده عند 34 نقطة في المركز العاشر.
وعلى ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة حقق الخلود ثلاث نقاط ثمينة بعد فوزه على مضيفه التعاون، وتقدم الخلود أولاً عن طريق شاكيل بيناس من ركلة جزاء (د:4)، وتمكن التعاون من تسجيل هدف التعادل بواسطة مدافعه محمد الدوسري (د:8)، وعاد الخلود للتقدم مجدداً بواسطة جوجا (د:28)، وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الخلود فوزه التاسع ويصل للنقطة 29 في المركز الـ13، فيما تلقى التعاون الخسارة الثامنة وتجمد رصيده عند 46 نقطة في المركز الخامس.
Al-Nasr continued its winning streak after defeating its host Al-Akhdod with two goals to none. With the same result, Al-Hazm surpassed its guest Al-Fayha, while Al-Najma triumphed over its guest Neom with a score of two goals to one. Similarly, Al-Khulood won against its host Al-Taawun with the same score, as part of the matches in Round 28 of the Saudi Pro League.
At Prince Hadhal bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Najran, Al-Nasr achieved its 14th consecutive victory after defeating its host Najran with two goals to none. The Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal just 15 minutes into the match, and at the beginning of the second half, Joao Felix doubled the score by netting the second goal for Al-Nasr (D:46), allowing Al-Nasr to secure its 24th victory and reach 73 points, sitting atop the league. Meanwhile, Al-Akhdod suffered its 20th loss, remaining at 16 points in 17th place.
At King Abdullah Sports City in Buraidah, Al-Najma held onto its hopes of staying in the Pro League after its victory over guest Neom with a score of two goals to one. Mohammed Al-Aql scored the first goal for Al-Najma (D:43), but he received a red card four minutes later by the assistant referee's decision. At the start of the second half, Bilal Boutouba scored the second goal for Al-Najma (D:47), and Neom reduced the score through Amadou Kone (D:56). With this result, Al-Najma achieved its second victory, reaching 11 points in 18th place (last), while Neom faced its 12th loss, remaining at 39 points in 8th place.
At Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, Al-Hazm defeated its guest Al-Fayha with two goals to none. The first goal came from Youssef Al-Shammari (D:8), and in stoppage time, Omar Al-Soma scored the second goal for Al-Hazm (D:90+9), allowing Al-Hazm to secure its ninth victory and reach 34 points in 9th place, while Al-Fayha suffered its 13th loss, remaining at 34 points in 10th place.
At Al-Taawun Club Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Khulood earned three valuable points after defeating its host Al-Taawun. Al-Khulood took the lead first through Shakeel Benas from a penalty (D:4), and Al-Taawun managed to equalize with a goal from its defender Mohammed Al-Dosari (D:8). Al-Khulood regained the lead again through Joja (D:28). With this result, Al-Khulood achieved its ninth victory, reaching 29 points in 13th place, while Al-Taawun faced its eighth loss, remaining at 46 points in 5th place.