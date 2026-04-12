Al-Nasr continued its winning streak after defeating its host Al-Akhdod with two goals to none. With the same result, Al-Hazm surpassed its guest Al-Fayha, while Al-Najma triumphed over its guest Neom with a score of two goals to one. Similarly, Al-Khulood won against its host Al-Taawun with the same score, as part of the matches in Round 28 of the Saudi Pro League.

At Prince Hadhal bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Najran, Al-Nasr achieved its 14th consecutive victory after defeating its host Najran with two goals to none. The Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal just 15 minutes into the match, and at the beginning of the second half, Joao Felix doubled the score by netting the second goal for Al-Nasr (D:46), allowing Al-Nasr to secure its 24th victory and reach 73 points, sitting atop the league. Meanwhile, Al-Akhdod suffered its 20th loss, remaining at 16 points in 17th place.

At King Abdullah Sports City in Buraidah, Al-Najma held onto its hopes of staying in the Pro League after its victory over guest Neom with a score of two goals to one. Mohammed Al-Aql scored the first goal for Al-Najma (D:43), but he received a red card four minutes later by the assistant referee's decision. At the start of the second half, Bilal Boutouba scored the second goal for Al-Najma (D:47), and Neom reduced the score through Amadou Kone (D:56). With this result, Al-Najma achieved its second victory, reaching 11 points in 18th place (last), while Neom faced its 12th loss, remaining at 39 points in 8th place.

At Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, Al-Hazm defeated its guest Al-Fayha with two goals to none. The first goal came from Youssef Al-Shammari (D:8), and in stoppage time, Omar Al-Soma scored the second goal for Al-Hazm (D:90+9), allowing Al-Hazm to secure its ninth victory and reach 34 points in 9th place, while Al-Fayha suffered its 13th loss, remaining at 34 points in 10th place.

At Al-Taawun Club Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Khulood earned three valuable points after defeating its host Al-Taawun. Al-Khulood took the lead first through Shakeel Benas from a penalty (D:4), and Al-Taawun managed to equalize with a goal from its defender Mohammed Al-Dosari (D:8). Al-Khulood regained the lead again through Joja (D:28). With this result, Al-Khulood achieved its ninth victory, reaching 29 points in 13th place, while Al-Taawun faced its eighth loss, remaining at 46 points in 5th place.