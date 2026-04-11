في تطور متسارع على خط الأزمة، بدأت ملامح مفاوضات ثلاثية بين أمريكا وإيران وباكستان تتشكل في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، بالتزامن مع تصريحات للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن مضيق هرمز، ما يعكس تداخل المسارين السياسي والعسكري في إدارة الملف.

انطلاق المفاوضات الثلاثية

أكد التلفزيون الإيراني بدء محادثات ثلاثية وجه لوجه بين إيران وأمريكا وباكستان، فيما نقلت مصادر باكستانية لوكالة «رويترز» أن المفاوضات قد بدأت بالفعل في إسلام آباد، في محاولة لاحتواء التصعيد وفتح مسار تفاوضي مباشر أو غير مباشر بين الطرفين.

كما أعلن إعلام إيراني رسمي أن هذه المفاوضات تأتي في ظل تحركات دبلوماسية مكثفة، وسط آمال بتهدئة التوترات المتصاعدة في المنطقة.

مفاوضات ثلاثية بين أمريكا وإيران وباكستان تتشكل في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد.

مفاوضات ثلاثية بين أمريكا وإيران وباكستان تتشكل في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد.

ترمب: فتح هرمز دون تنسيق

في المقابل، كشف مسؤول أمريكي لشبكة «أكسيوس» أن الولايات المتحدة لم تنسق مع إيران أثناء عبور سفنها الحربية مضيق هرمز، مؤكدًا أن عدة قطع بحرية أمريكية عبرت المضيق اليوم.

ونقل عن ترمب قوله إن عملية فتح مضيق هرمز وتطهيره قد بدأت، مشددًا على أن هذه الخطوة تأتي في إطار ضمان حرية الملاحة الدولية، دون انتظار تفاهمات مسبقة مع طهران.

عمليات عسكرية في الممر الحيوي

وأشار ترمب إلى أن القوات الأمريكية أغرقت سفنًا إيرانية لزراعة الألغام، مؤكدًا أن منطقة المضيق باتت أكثر أمانًا بعد هذه العمليات، وأن التحرك الأمريكي يستهدف حماية التجارة العالمية.

كما شدد على أن بلاده تعمل على «تطهير مضيق هرمز لخدمة دول العالم»، في رسالة تعكس استمرار الضغط العسكري بالتوازي مع المسار التفاوضي.

توازن هش بين التصعيد والحوار

تزامن بدء المفاوضات مع هذه التحركات العسكرية يعكس معادلة دقيقة بين التصعيد والتهدئة، إذ تسعى الأطراف إلى فرض أوراق القوة ميدانيًا، مع إبقاء باب التفاوض مفتوحًا.

ويرى مراقبون أن نجاح مفاوضات إسلام آباد سيعتمد على قدرة الأطراف على تحييد الملف العسكري، وخلق أرضية مشتركة لوقف التوتر في أحد أهم الممرات البحرية في العالم.