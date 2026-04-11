In a rapidly evolving situation regarding the crisis, the outlines of a trilateral negotiation between the United States, Iran, and Pakistan are beginning to take shape in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, coinciding with statements from President Donald Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz, reflecting the intertwining of political and military paths in managing the issue.

Launch of the Trilateral Negotiations

The Iranian television confirmed the start of face-to-face trilateral talks between Iran, the U.S., and Pakistan, while Pakistani sources told Reuters that the negotiations have indeed begun in Islamabad, in an attempt to contain the escalation and open a direct or indirect negotiation path between the parties.

Official Iranian media also announced that these negotiations come amid intense diplomatic movements, with hopes of calming the rising tensions in the region.

مفاوضات ثلاثية بين أمريكا وإيران وباكستان تتشكل في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد.

Trump: Opening Hormuz Without Coordination

In contrast, an American official revealed to Axios that the United States did not coordinate with Iran while its warships crossed the Strait of Hormuz, confirming that several American naval vessels passed through the strait today.

Trump was quoted as saying that the process of opening and clearing the Strait of Hormuz has begun, emphasizing that this step is part of ensuring freedom of international navigation, without waiting for prior agreements with Tehran.

Military Operations in the Vital Corridor

Trump indicated that American forces sank Iranian ships for laying mines, confirming that the strait area has become safer after these operations, and that the American move aims to protect global trade.

He also stressed that his country is working to "clear the Strait of Hormuz for the benefit of the world's nations," in a message reflecting the continued military pressure alongside the negotiation path.

Fragile Balance Between Escalation and Dialogue

The timing of the negotiations alongside these military movements reflects a delicate equation between escalation and de-escalation, as the parties seek to impose their power dynamics on the ground while keeping the door to negotiation open.

Observers believe that the success of the Islamabad negotiations will depend on the parties' ability to neutralize the military issue and create a common ground to halt tensions in one of the world's most important maritime corridors.