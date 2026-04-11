تمسك النجمة بآماله في البقاء ضمن دوري روشن السعودي بعد فوزه على ضيفه نيوم بهدفين لهدف في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبد الله الرياضية في بريدة ضمن لقاءات الجولة 28 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول ظهرت الإثارة والندية فمن هجمة مرتدة مثالية مرر بلال بوطوبة كرة عرضية للمندفع محمد العقل ليسددها قوية في المرمى هدفاً أول للنجمة (د:43)، ولكن بعد 4 دقائق تحصل العقل على بطاقة حمراء مباشرة بقرار من مساعد الحكم. ومع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني ضاعف النجمة النتيجة بعد أن تخطى فيليب كاردوسو مدافع نيوم أحمد حجازي ولعبها أرضية لزميله بلال بوطوبة الذي سددها في المرمى هدفاً ثانياً للنجمة (د:47)، وقلص نيوم النتيجة بعد تمريرة من سعيد بن رحمة ليحولها أمادو كوني بقدمه داخل المرمى هدفاً لنيوم (د:56)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز النجمة بهدفين لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق النجمة فوزه الثاني ويصل للنقطة 11 في المركز الـ18 (الأخير)، فيما تلقى نيوم الخسارة الـ12 وتجمد رصيده عند 39 نقطة في المركز الثامن.