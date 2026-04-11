The star clings to its hopes of remaining in the Saudi Roshan League after defeating its guest, Neom, with a score of two to one in the match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Buraidah as part of the 28th round of the Saudi Roshan Professional League.



The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, and before the end of the first half, excitement and competitiveness emerged. From a perfect counter-attack, Bilal Boutouba delivered a cross to the advancing Mohammed Al-Aql, who struck it powerfully into the net, scoring the first goal for the star (D:43). However, just four minutes later, Al-Aql received a direct red card by the assistant referee's decision. At the beginning of the second half, the star doubled the score after Philippe Cardoso bypassed Neom's defender Ahmed Hegazi and played it on the ground to his teammate Bilal Boutouba, who shot it into the net for the star's second goal (D:47). Neom reduced the score after a pass from Said Benrahma, which Amadou Kone converted with his foot into the net, scoring a goal for Neom (D:56), ending the match with the star winning by two goals to one.



With this result, the star achieves its second victory, reaching 11 points in 18th place (last), while Neom suffers its 12th defeat, remaining at 39 points in 8th place.